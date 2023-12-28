Ruan Mei vs Dr Ratio in Honkai Star Rail: Which is the better 5-star to pick for version 1.6?

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 update adds three new characters to its evergrowing roster, two of which are 5-star units. However, HoYoverse has revealed that Dr Ratio, one of the patch's featured 5 stars, will be given away for free via the in-game mail system to celebrate the game's multiple awards won in 2023. He will be available for free after his banner debut in phase 2 of patch 1.6.

While many players may have been diligently saving to pull Dr Ratio, his accessibility may have caused some to reconsider whether to pull Ruan Mei or invest in his Eidolons or Lightcone. Alternatively, they might also want to save their precious Stellar Jades for future units.

This article will assess both characters' kits and help you determine which Honkai Star Rail 1.6 character will assist your squad better in the future.

Ruan Mei’s abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei is the latest support character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Ruan Mei is the first-ever limited 5-star Harmony character. She specializes in increasing the breaking efficiency of the team. Here is a brief overview of her kit.

Skill: Increases allies' DMG and break efficiency for three turns.

Increases allies' DMG and break efficiency for three turns. Ultimate: Deploys a field that increases team-wide attack and gives the entire all-type RES penetration. Enemies will also get marked, and on weakness break, their recovery time gets pushed by a few turns. If enemies recover while they are marked, their weakness will again be broken, and Ice damage based on her Ice break will be dealt to them.

Deploys a field that increases team-wide attack and gives the entire all-type RES penetration. Enemies will also get marked, and on weakness break, their recovery time gets pushed by a few turns. If enemies recover while they are marked, their weakness will again be broken, and Ice damage based on her Ice break will be dealt to them. Talent: Increases party-wide SPD, and when an ally breaks enemy toughness bars, She will deal damage based on her Ice Break.

Increases party-wide SPD, and when an ally breaks enemy toughness bars, She will deal damage based on her Ice Break. Technique: Initiates the skill for three turns when entering combat.

Dr Ratio's abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail

The man donning the alabaster mask is set to be released in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr Ratio follows the path of the Hunt and is the second Imaginary 5-star main DPS. He relies on his follow-up attacks to deal continuous damage to enemies. Here is a brief overview of his kit:

Skill: Deal damage to a single target and activate Dr Ratio's talent.

Deal damage to a single target and activate Dr Ratio's talent. Ultimate: Deals damage to an enemy while increasing the chance of Dr Ratio triggering his follow-up attack.

Deals damage to an enemy while increasing the chance of Dr Ratio triggering his follow-up attack. Talent: Either deals follow-up damage after his skill or increases one of the following: ATK, SPD, Crit Rate, Crit Damage. This can be stacked three times.

Either deals follow-up damage after his skill or increases one of the following: ATK, SPD, Crit Rate, Crit Damage. This can be stacked three times. Technique: Deploys a taunt. Reduces enemy speed upon entering combat.

Better character to invest in: Ruan Mei vs Dr Ratio

Which character should you go for? (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Ruan Mei and Dr Ratio are excellent units, although the former is the better character to opt for, as support characters are the core of a team in Honkai Star Rail. These units are also quite future-proof as each works differently from others.

Ruan Mei's superior boosting skill set allows her to carry your squad through the game's most challenging content. While the hyper-carry team composition is still possible, her natural ability to cause adversaries to take more damage allows you to run a second DPS instead of a debuffer.

On the other hand, Dr Ratio is a strong DPS that you will get for free. You might go for Eidolons and Lightcones if you have funds to spare. But, if you have limited Stellar Jades, try pulling for Ruan Mei, who will be in Honkai Star Rail's meta squad setups in the foreseeable future.