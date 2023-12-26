Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Ruan Mei is the newest Harmony 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail, joining the likes of Bronya, Hanya, Tingyun, and more. She is one of the three main minds behind the creation of the Simulated Universe and carries a great deal of knowledge in biology. Her gentle and calm personality is reflected on the battlefield as she dedicates herself to supporting her allies.

To summarize Ruan Mei's kit, her allies will gain a massive boost to their damage and weakness damage, while her enemies will gain a nerf to their resistance and SPD stat.

This article lists the best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments for Ruan Mei, including both the rarest and the F2P ones.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ruan Mei's official kit description in Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei is a Harmony unit in Honkai Star Rail who prioritizes buffing her allies' weakness damage while also granting a bit of Nihility to the mix. The following summary of her skills should clear things up:

Skill: Upon casting, Ruan Mei gains a buff for three turns, allowing her allies to deal increased damage to enemies while also having increased weakness break efficiency.

Best Light Cones for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail

Past Self in Mirror is Ruan Mei's signature Light Cone, which typically resonates directly with her kit. It increases the wearer's break effect and allies' damage upon casting ultimate. One SP can be recovered if the wearer's break effect equals or exceeds 150%. Additionally, all allies can regenerate 10 energy at the start of every turn.

But the Battle Isn't Over in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The best F2P option for Ruan Mei is the "But the Battle isn't Over" from the Starlight Exchange shop.

Past and Future in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, when it comes to the 4-star Light Cone, the "Memories of the Past" from Gacha banners is a great option for the character. Another F2P option can be the "Past and Future" Light Cone from the Memory of Chaos shop.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail

The 4-piece "Thief of Shooting Meteor" can be considered the best Relic set for Ruan Mei. The Messenger Traversing Hackerspace 4-set is also a decent pick. Stats should include HP or DEF in the chest piece and SPD in the leg piece.

Thief of Shooting Meteor (Image via HoYoverse)

For Planar Ornaments, the Broken Keel from World 7 or the Penacony Land of Dreams from World 8 are recommended. Stats should include HP or DEF in the Sphere piece, alongside Energy Regeneration and Break Effect in the Rope piece.