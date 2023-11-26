Who is Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail?

In Honkai Star Rail, Dr. Ratio is an upcoming 5-star unit character expected to debut in the version 1.6 update. HoYoverse recently revealed his official artwork, further suggesting that he will be joining the Imaginary roster. He also treads on the Hunt Path to access powerful single-target attacks, taking on the role of a dedicated DPS across various team compositions.

This article takes a closer look at Dr. Ratio’s background and outlines his gameplay in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: The gameplay section of this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take the speculation with a grain of salt.

All you need to know about Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

The latest drip marketing campaign reveals Dr. Ratio to be a candid and self-centered member of the Intelligentsia Guild, a faction in Honkai Star Rail devoted to collecting knowledge throughout the cosmos. He conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture, which can be seen when he unleashes his Technique.

Although Ratio has demonstrated unparalleled intelligence and talent since his youth, he refers to himself as a “Mundanite." The character also believes that intellect and creativity are not confined to geniuses, and he distributes knowledge to the entire universe to eradicate ignorance.

Like every character in the game, Dr. Ratio has been voiced by different artists across four languages. Here are the names of his voice actors:

English : Jordan Paul Haro

: Jordan Paul Haro Japanese : Shunsuke Takeuchi

: Shunsuke Takeuchi Chinese : Sang Yuze

: Sang Yuze Korean: Lee Donghoon

Dr. Ratio’s gameplay

Dr. Ratio is destined to be a DPS since his abilities are tailored to deal single-target damage to enemies. Further details about his gameplay have been listed below:

Basic ATK : Inflicts Imaginary DMG on a target.

: Inflicts Imaginary DMG on a target. Skill : Deals his ATK as Imaginary DMG on a single enemy. It further triggers an effect from his Talent depending on the number of debuffs inflicted on enemies and deals enhanced damage to them.

: Deals his ATK as Imaginary DMG on a single enemy. It further triggers an effect from his Talent depending on the number of debuffs inflicted on enemies and deals enhanced damage to them. Ultimate : Unleashes Imaginary DMG on an opponent and gains a buff, which increases the chance to trigger follow-up attacks from his Talent. The effect stacks up to two times, and the trigger count resets after Dr. Ratio casts his Ultimate.

: Unleashes Imaginary DMG on an opponent and gains a buff, which increases the chance to trigger follow-up attacks from his Talent. The effect stacks up to two times, and the trigger count resets after Dr. Ratio casts his Ultimate. Talent : Randomly gains a buff, which launches a follow-up attack scaling on his ATK stat. The buff can also increase either his ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD for a total of three stacks, lasting for three turns.

: Randomly gains a buff, which launches a follow-up attack scaling on his ATK stat. The buff can also increase either his ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD for a total of three stacks, lasting for three turns. Technique: Upon casting, it creates a special dimension that Taunts nearby enemies. Dr. Ratio can further reduce the SPD of the opponents within the area after entering the battle.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail.