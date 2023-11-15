Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase Dr. Ratio's possible gameplay, skill animations, and more

Honkai Star Rail has been consistently seeing the release of unique characters with stunning visuals and gameplay animation. Among them, Dr. Ratio is one of the highly anticipated 5-star units officially set to debut in patch 1.6 via this title's latest drip marketing campaign. While HoYoverse is yet to share details about his moveset, recent footage shared by credible sources like Dimbreath has showcased every aspect of his gameplay.

This article takes a closer look at Dr. Ratio’s design and his in-game skill animation.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Dr. Ratio gameplay leaks for Honkai Star Rail

The gameplay footage of Dr. Ratio has been shared by Dimbreath, where he uses a book as his weapon of choice to unleash powerful single-target attacks by treading on the Hunt Path.

Most of the animations of his abilities are somewhat connected to geometry. This includes his Ultimate, where he summons a giant structure before slamming it on an enemy at a precise angle.

Since Dr. Ratio is one of the most intelligent beings in the universe, his visuals sync perfectly with his description. HoYoverse has provided him with an elegant design, staying true to the overall aesthetic of this character.

Dr. Ratio skill description for Honkai Star Rail

The following list outlines Dr. Ratio’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail, which primarily unleashes single-target Imaginary damage:

Basic ATK : Launches his attack as Imaginary DMG on a target.

: Launches his attack as Imaginary DMG on a target. Skill : Deals Imaginary DMG on an enemy. If they have any debuff the Skill gets enhanced.

: Deals Imaginary DMG on an enemy. If they have any debuff the Skill gets enhanced. Ultimate : Inflicts Imaginary DMG on an enemy and additional DMG for every negative effect applied to them.

: Inflicts Imaginary DMG on an enemy and additional DMG for every negative effect applied to them. Talent : Dr. Ratio gains a random buff whenever he launches a Basic ATK or Skill. The effect can either increase his ATK, CRIT Rate, or CRIT DMG for three turns, stacking up to three times.

: Dr. Ratio gains a random buff whenever he launches a Basic ATK or Skill. The effect can either increase his ATK, CRIT Rate, or CRIT DMG for three turns, stacking up to three times. Technique: Deploys a field, taunting all surrounding enemies. reduces the SPD of all the opponents within the area for two turns.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail.