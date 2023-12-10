Chevreuse VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other voice actors

Chevreuse is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact scheduled to debut in the second phase of version 4.3. She is the captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, and her name has been mentioned several times in the game. Chevreuse will make her first appearance in the game during the flagship event of the upcoming version 4.3 patch.

HoYoverse has also officially revealed Chevreuse's voice actors for all four dubs in the game. All four artists are renowned for their talent and have worked on many popular anime and video games. Travelers can find more about Chevreuse's voice actors in this article.

English voice actor for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Erica Lindbeck will voice Chevreuse in the English dub of the game. She is one of the most experienced artists in the industry, with a ton of roles in anime and video games under her belt. Some of Erica Lindbeck's major roles include the following:

Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia

in My Hero Academia Daki in Demon Slayer

in Demon Slayer Futaba Sakura in Persona 5

in Persona 5 Black Cat in Spider-Man (Video Game)

in Spider-Man (Video Game) Katalina in Grandblue Fantasy

in Grandblue Fantasy Akiko Yosano in Bungou Stray Dogs

in Bungou Stray Dogs Mordred in Fate/Apocrypha

in Fate/Apocrypha Sayaka Igarashi in Kakegurui

in Kakegurui Kaori Miyazono in Your Lie in April

Japanese voice actor for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Shino Shimoji is Chevreuse's Japanese voice actor in the game. She is a prominent artist in the anime industry, having worked on many major projects, such as:

Alexandra Magritte in Tada Doesn't Fall in Love.

in Tada Doesn't Fall in Love. Tooru Miyamae in Seiren.

in Seiren. Rurushi Ru in Nombiri Isekai Nouka.

in Nombiri Isekai Nouka. USS Georgia in Azur Lane.

in Azur Lane. Pyro and Mythra in Xenoblade Chronicles.

in Xenoblade Chronicles. Xiao Lin in Counter: Side.

in Counter: Side. Akiha Tohno in Tsukihime Remake.

in Tsukihime Remake. Maha in Ansatsu Kizoku.

Chinese voice actor for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Pan Danni is the Chinese voice actor of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol Captain. This isn't her first role in Genshin Impact, as she has previously voiced an NPC shrine maiden.

Here is a list of some of Pan Danni's most notable roles in anime, games, and audio drama:

Suspect R, Lisa Plush, Pepper, and Tiny Death in Path to Nowhere

and in Path to Nowhere Pralehi in Clover Theater

in Clover Theater Skadi in Eye of Deep Space

in Eye of Deep Space Nikolas, Charlotte, and Tilia in Burst Witch

and in Burst Witch Selencia in Diablo (audiodrama)

Korean voice actor for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Chae Min-ji (Image via HanCinema)

Chae Min-ji is the voice of Chevreuse in the Korean dub. Here are some of her best roles in Korean:

Batgirl in Batwills

in Batwills Chiaki Tanimura, Yuko, and Flame King in Beelzebub

and in Beelzebub Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion

in Neon Genesis Evangelion Charlotte in Blue Protocol

in Blue Protocol Arisa Gunhale and Kio Arsenault in Mobile Suit Gundam Age

and in Mobile Suit Gundam Age Perona and Jiro in One Piece

and in One Piece Lisa in Ultraman Saga

Chae Min-Ji joined the Daewon Broadcasting Voice Actor Theater Association in 2012. However, she started working as a freelancer in 2014.