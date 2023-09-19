Genshin Impact Anime Project remains in the same state as it was a year ago, according to leaker

Ever since miHoYo announced that a Genshin Impact anime is under development, fans have been clamoring for more details about the upcoming series. It was in September 2022 when the teaser for Genshin's anime adaptation was released, but it's been a year since with no further announcements.

HoyoverseJapan has recently shared a post that the anime adaptation of Genshin Impact is still in the same stage it was last year. No further development has seemingly taken place, and it's unlikely to be released anytime before 2025 as a result of this delay.

Genshin Impact Anime hasn't made any significant progress in the last year, claims leaker

HoyoverseJapan is known to be a reliable leaker in the Genshin Impact community. They have recently provided some tidbits on X (Formerly Twitter) about the gacha game's anime adaptation, which is being produced in collaboration with Ufotable.

As per the leak, miHoYo has made no significant progress in the development of the much-hyped anime adaptation. While the fans would have hoped that the series may have moved on to the animation phase, it seems miHoYo is yet to finalize the storyline as of this writing. HoyoverseJapan indicates that the company is still in the process of hiring the scriptwriters for the project.

Considering that the script for the anime is yet to be finalized and Ufotable would also require some reasonable time to animate the narrative, it is expected that the Genshin Impact anime may not arrive before 2025.

In response to a fellow X user, HoyoverseJapan has further clarified that the delay is from miHoYo's end and not Ufotable. Fans have been delighted ever since they heard that Ufotable will be producing the anime adaptation because it is sure to be a visual treat. The studio is best known for animating Demon Slayer, the anime adaptation of the popular manga Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Reactions from the community in regards to the delay

Fans are visibly dismayed at the news of the anime adaptation's delay from HoyoverseJapan. Here are some of the reactions from the community:

While one user mentioned they expected more news about the anime during Genshin Impact's upcoming third anniversary, another mocked the leak by suggesting miHoYo hasn't even left the starting point.

