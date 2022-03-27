5 reasons why Genshin Impact would be awesome to see as an anime

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video games globally right now, but it lacks an anime, much to the confusion of its fans. miHoYo never gave a reason for the absence of such an adaptation. The sheer popularity of the game, among other reasons, makes it seem like it will inevitably happen anyhow.

Many video games have had anime adaptations through the years; similarly, the reverse has happened. Seeing one form of media transition into another is a great thing for its fans, and it's something that most people would hope to see for a series they love.

Five reasons why Genshin Impact should get an anime

5) It would be an easy transition

Some video games don't translate well to television. For example, Tetris is one of the most popular video games of all time, but it's not something that would make for compelling episodes by itself. By comparison, something like Genshin Impact has enough drama, comedy, and story to entice its playerbase.

The writers wouldn't have to take much creative liberty to make it presentable for general audiences, as evident by the game's immense popularity with casual and hardcore gamers.

4) It would give fans something to watch when not playing the game

Even filler episodes dedicated to a single character would be fun (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact is a popular and well-received video game, but there can be moments where hardcore fans don't have much to do. Events only come around every few weeks, and players who completed every quest won't have much reason to play a long session.

Many Travelers love looking at fanart and fanfictions in their spare time. As great as that can be at times, it's still unofficial content. If there were an official anime, that would be completely different.

There could be something exciting about waiting for an episode to come out or binge-watching the entire series when it becomes possible.

3) Honkai Impact 3rd has its own anime

miHoYo's other popular title, Honkai Impact 3rd, has its own anime known as Cooking with Valkyries. It's a simple slice-of-life focused on Honkai characters cooking food together, and there are 18 episodes scattered across two seasons and a special as well.

This video proves that a Genshin Impact anime wouldn't necessarily have to follow the game's events down to a tee. A silly spin-off could work just fine if something more faithful couldn't be made for whatever reason.

Plus, Honkai Impact 3rd has another one known as ELF Academy, and it's a game that's far less popular than Genshin Impact.

2) There is a ton of content to pull from

The official manga is technically canon (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact features a good amount of content for episodes from various sources, such as the:

Official game

Official manga

Comic Anthology

The game, by itself, will have enough content to span for several seasons. The Archon Quest series would be the most logical choice to start with, but even some of the events could suffice as enjoyable episodes.

Adding the manga could even make the story flow more fluidly, providing some important context missing from the game.

There are so many popular characters; it would be easy to make several episodes feel refreshing and not repetitive.

1) It's an exceptionally popular game

Most gamers should be aware of it (Image via miHoYo)

Far less popular video games have gotten at least a season of television dedicated to it in the past. It's strange that Genshin Impact currently has no anime, especially since it's often the most talked-about video game on social media. Its fame would make it recognizable to casuals, which is more than one can say about other adaptations.

It would be improbable for an anime adaptation of Genshin Impact to bomb. The earlier Honkai Impact 3rd examples show that miHoYo can license the IP to competent studios, so they'll likely do the same for their most famous video game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

