Genshin Impact fans are expecting an anime adaptation after Crunchyroll's promotion post

Genshin Impact has an intriguing storyline that can be publicized as an anime as well. The game already has its own manga, and now players are looking forward to an anime adaption.

Claims of an anime adaptation have surfaced after Crunchyroll promoted one of the game's upcoming events. Fans were quick to connect the dots as they talked about the newly leaked images that included Ayato, Raiden Shogun, Kazuha, and Aether.

This article explains if an anime adaption is actually possible, or Crunchyroll promoting Genshin impact is a mere coincidence.

Crunchyroll promotes Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream on Twitter

miHoYo recently announced the 2.5 Special Program where developers will most likely talk about Yae Miko, new events, banners, and more.

The Special Program happens before every update, and is attended by thousands of viewers. For patch 2.5, it will begin at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on February 4, 2022.

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!



Interestingly, Crunchyroll also promoted the 2.5 livestream on Twitter which caught many fans by surprise. As a result, they started assuming if the American manga/anime distributor is collaborating with miHoYo.

Having said that, there are many fans who aren't keeping their hopes high. As it turns out, Crunchyroll has promoted miHoYo's action RPG on previous occasions as well. Moreover, their site covers a wide range of topics that aren't related to anime.

NeCaSa🇮🇨 @NestorKongrooCS @Crunchyroll Is anybody else here worried that, in the event of an anime happening, players will just get even more stubborn/annoying about the exclusive status of Aether as the canon protagonist? I swear if this ends up happening I will cut every type of interaction with the genshin fandom @Crunchyroll Is anybody else here worried that, in the event of an anime happening, players will just get even more stubborn/annoying about the exclusive status of Aether as the canon protagonist? I swear if this ends up happening I will cut every type of interaction with the genshin fandom

Shane A Smith @ShaneASmith6 @Crunchyroll Wait crunchyroll promoting Genshin could mean something might come out about a possible Genshin anime @Crunchyroll Wait crunchyroll promoting Genshin could mean something might come out about a possible Genshin anime

Faust @Action_Faust @ShaneASmith6 @Crunchyroll Not necessarily. Crunchyroll also serves as a news website for other anime adjacent interests like video games. @ShaneASmith6 @Crunchyroll Not necessarily. Crunchyroll also serves as a news website for other anime adjacent interests like video games.

Leaked Genshin Impact promotional art might be from the upcoming anime series

It is worth noting that some promotional art images were leaked on Reddit. From Ayato to Raiden Shogun, many characters were a part of the images and it seems that a nerve-racking cut scene will be released soon.

As per prominent leakers like Ubatcha, Paimon and Kokomi will be a part of these scenes as well. This strengthens the possibility that miHoYo is working on a major twist in the storyline that will astonish the community.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 /// SPOILERS ///



The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. /// SPOILERS ///The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. https://t.co/ED52NYsIxK

As per some observant fans, the style in the leaked images doesn't match miHoYo's traditional style with cut-scenes and quests. They believe that they are not from an in-game cut scene, but from the anime adaption by Crunchyroll.

All the information mentioned above is purely based on speculation. Neither Crunchyroll nor miHoYo has opened up on a potential crossover, and to be fair, it is unlikely that such an event will take place anytime soon.

