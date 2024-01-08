Genshin Impact Chevreuse constellations value and abilities

The new Pyro character Chevreuse will make her debut in the second-half banners of Genshin Impact's 4.3 update, arriving on January 9, 2024. She is a support character who can buff the Overload elemental reaction and provide healing. Like other characters, players can pull for her constellations to improve her abilities.

Since Chevreuse is a 4-star character, obtaining several copies of her can be tricky. While she is certainly a solid unit at C0, unlocking her constellations adds considerable buffs to her gameplay.

This article will discuss the effects of Chevreuse's constellations in Genshin Impact and help players determine the pull value of each one.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact Chevreuse constellations analysis

Chevreuse will be featured as a 4-star option on the limited-time character banners for Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. She is a Pyro Polearm user who uses her musket to shoot enemies.

She is prominently a support character for Overload teams, where she can heal characters and reduce the enemy RES for the Pyro and Electro elements.

Much like other units in Genshin Impact, Chevreuse's C3 and C5 increase the level of her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, respectively. However, her other constellations are focused on buffing her abilities. Let's take a look at them:

C1 : When the active character with the Coordinated Tactics status (not including Chevreuse herself) triggers the Overloaded reaction, they will recover six Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Vanguard's Coordinated Tactics."

: When the active character with the Coordinated Tactics status (not including Chevreuse herself) triggers the Overloaded reaction, they will recover six Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Vanguard's Coordinated Tactics." C2 : After Holding Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire and hitting a target, two chain explosions will be triggered near the location where said target is hit. Each explosion deals Pyro DMG equal to 120% of Chevreuse's ATK. This effect can be triggered up to once every 10s, and DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

: After Holding Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire and hitting a target, two chain explosions will be triggered near the location where said target is hit. Each explosion deals Pyro DMG equal to 120% of Chevreuse's ATK. This effect can be triggered up to once every 10s, and DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG. C4 : After using Ring of Bursting Grenades, the Hold mode of Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire will not go on cooldown when Chevreuse uses it. This effect is removed after Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire has been fired twice using Hold or after six seconds.

: After using Ring of Bursting Grenades, the Hold mode of Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire will not go on cooldown when Chevreuse uses it. This effect is removed after Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire has been fired twice using Hold or after six seconds. C6: After 12s of the healing effect from Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, all nearby party members recover HP equivalent to 10% of Chevreuse's Max HP once. After a party member is healed by Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, they gain a 20% Pyro DMG Bonus and Electro DMG Bonus for eight seconds. Max three stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently.

Best constellations for Chevreuse

Aim mode of Chevreuse's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

The most recommended constellations for a support Chevreuse are her C1 and C6. The former assists her teammates in recovering a significant amount of energy after triggering Overload, while the latter buffs her healing abilities by a lot.

Chevreuse's C6 is her best constellation in Genshin Impact and allows her kit to heal all party members instead of just the active character after using her Elemental Skill. Furthermore, it also offers a considerable 20% elemental damage bonus to Pyro and Electro characters.

If players hope to use Chevreuse as a DPS, opting for her C2 and C4 may be worth it.

