Genshin Impact 4.3 second-half banners, countdown, 4-stars, and weapons

The second half of Genshin Impact version 4.3 will feature Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya's rerun banners. In addition, a new 4-star character from Fontaine named Chevreuse will debut in Phase II. She is a Polearm user with a Pyro Vision. Meanwhile, the Epitome Invocation Event Wish is expected to feature Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya's signature weapons along with a few other 4-star items.

Travelers can find the complete Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II banner info in this article, including the 4-star characters and weapons. In addition, the three countdowns below show the time left until the banners are released on each server.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II banners and countdown

Countdown to Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya's banner for each region

The Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II banners will begin on each server at different times. Thus, here are countdowns that Travelers can refer to based on their respective regions:

The Asian server will welcome Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya's rerun banner earlier than the other two main servers. Meanwhile, the European players will need to wait for a few hours longer than the Asian. Needless to say, the American server will be the last to get the banner.

Phase II Character Event Wishes

Here is a list of all the characters who will be in the second phase of version 4.3:

Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Xinyan (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Kujou Sara (4-star Electro)

HoYoverse has already confirmed that Raiden Shogun, Yoimiya, and Chevreuse will be in the second half. Unfortunately, the remaining two 4-star units are yet to be revealed by the officials. However, according to leaks from @hxg, Xinyan and Kujou Sara will also be in the second phase of version 4.3.

Both 5-star characters in Phase II are amazing DPS options for any player, especially the Raiden Shogun. The Electro Archon works well in both AoE and ST scenarios. Raiden Shogun also has some of the strongest early Constellations, so it is a good chance for Genshin Impact players to get them.

Phase II Weapon Event Wishes

Posts from the genshin_impact_leaks community on Reddit Expand Post

Here is a list of all the weapons in the second half of Genshin Impact 4.3:

Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm)

Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

Rust (4-star Bow)

Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)

Wavebreaker's Fin (4-star Polearm)

Engulfing Lightning and Thundering Pulse are Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya's respective signature weapons. Both are extremely powerful weapons and are usable on a couple of other characters as well. The 4-star line-up is also pretty decent as it features Wavebreaker's Fin and Favonius Sword.