Raiden Shogun is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact, and she is set to return in the second phase of version 4.3. Her C2 is one of the best in the game in terms of increasing personal damage, and unlocking her second Constellation significantly increases her damage when she is using her Elemental Burst.

While the damage increase is massive, some might wonder if getting Raiden Shogun's second Constellation is worth it since her C0 is already powerful. The answer to this entirely depends on how you play her in Genshin Impact, and this article will briefly discuss it.

Is Raiden Shogun's second Constellation worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Raiden's C2 is one of the best Constellations in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Before getting into whether or not Raiden Shogun's second Constellation is worth it, let's see what her C2 is:

Steelbreaker- While using Musou no Hitotachi and in the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, the Raiden Shogun's attacks ignore 60% of opponents' DEF.

Raiden's C2 is called Steelbreaker, and it essentially allows her to ignore 60% of her enemies' defense, which can give her around a 40% increase in damage while her Elemental Burst mode is active.

With that out of the way, whether getting Raiden Shogun's second Constellation is worth it, as mentioned earlier, entirely depends on how you play her. In Raiden Hypercarry or any team comps where she is used as the main on-field damage dealer, getting her C2 would definitely be beneficial since it will skyrocket her overall personal damage.

Raiden Hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the Electro Archon's best team comps after unlocking her C2 in Genshin Impact:

Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Kazuha + Bennett Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Yae Miko + Jean Raiden Shogun + Yelan/Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

It is worth mentioning that the Shogun's damage after getting C2 can even rival some other main DPS units with higher Constellations.

However, in teams like Hyperbloom, Raiden Shogun only needs to use her Elemental Skill and stay off-field for most of the time. Since she wouldn't be using her Burst, getting her second Constellation would be useless in such cases. So, it would be wiser to keep her at C0 if you're not planning to use her outside of these teams in Genshin Impact.

In conclusion, Raiden Shogun's second Constellation is worth pulling only if you want to use her in Hypercarry comps or any other team with her as the main on-field damage dealer. However, it should be noted that her C0 is already very strong, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't feel forced to pull for C2.