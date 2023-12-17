Best weapon banner to wish on in Genshin Impact 4.3

The Epitome Invocation Event Wish of the Genshin Impact 4.3 update will feature some of the game's best 5-star weapons. During the first phase, a new Claymore called Verdict will be on rate up along with Mistsplitter Reforged. The former is Navia's signature, and the latter is Ayaka's. Meanwhile, the second phase weapon banner will feature Engulfing Lightning and Thundering Pulse, which are Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya's signatures, respectively.

This article will briefly discuss which weapon banner is the best to wish on in version 4.3 based on the weapons' stats and skills, further detailing how many characters can use them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase 1 weapon banner

Verdict and Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of version 4.3 will feature the Verdict and Mistsplitter Reforged. The former is Navia's new signature Claymore, and here are its stats at level 90 R1:

Base ATK 674 Second Stat 22.1% Crit Rate Passive Increases ATK by 20%. When characters in your party obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.

The Verdict has a pretty high Base ATK and a decent amount of Crit Rate second stat. Its passive provides an ATK boost as well as increases Elemental Skill DMG. However, this weapon does not work without a Geo character in the team.

Besides Navia, the Verdict can be good on units like Diluc, Beidou, and Dehya, but there must be a Geo unit in the party to trigger the Crystalize reaction.

Moving on to Mistsplitter Reforged. Here are its stats at level 90 R1:

Base ATK 674 Second Stat 44.1% Crit DMG Passive Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter's Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter's Emblem provides an 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character's Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter's Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s); casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the best Swords in Genshin Impact. It has a high Base ATK and provides a good amount of Crit DMG from its second stat. It also gives a ton of Elemental DMG Bonus to the equipping character from its passive. Thanks to this, this weapon can be used by nearly every Sword user in the game, such as Ayato, Alhaitham, Keqing, and Xingqiu.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase 2 weapon banner

Engulfing Lightning and Thundering Pulse (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun's Engulfing Lightning and Yoimiya's Thundering Pulse will be on rate up during the second phase of the version 4.3 update.

Here are the stats and skills of Raiden's signature Polearm at level 90 R1:

Base ATK 608 Second Stat 55.1% Energy Recharge Passive ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

Engulfing Lightning is an amazing Polearm for characters like Xiangling, Shenhe, and Rosaria. It has a pretty decent Base ATK, and its passive provides a ton of additional ATK% boost. Furthermore, it has a high ER second stat.

Finally, below are Thundering Pulse's stats at level 90 R1:

Base ATK 608 Second Stat 66.2% Crit DMG Passive Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Thundering Pulse has one of the highest Crit DMG second stat among all the weapons in Genshin Impact. Besides that, the Bow provides a decent amount of ATK% and increases the equipping unit's Normal Attack DMG by a significant amount. Unfortunately, there aren't many characters that can utilize its passive.

Conclusion

It is important to note that the weapon priority entirely depends on what each player needs. However, based on each weapon's stats and skills, the banner in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.3 is overall a better option to wish on.

This take is based on how universally good Mistsplitter Reforged is and nearly every Sword user in the game can use it. This 5-star Sword is also the best in the slot for several characters, making it one of the most wanted weapons in Genshin Impact.

Needless to say, other weapons in version 4.3 are also extremely good. However, their passive abilities are usable on only a handful of characters. Therefore, their pull value is slightly lower than the Mistspillter Reforged. Furthermore, even if travelers end up pulling the Verdict, it is a viable option for many Claymore users as a stat stick.