Best characters to get in Genshin Impact 4.3 banners

The Genshin Impact 4.3 update will go live very soon, releasing a new 5-star character, Navia, a Geo Claymore unit who is generally played as an onfield damage dealer. In addition, the upcoming version 4.3 will rerun three amazing characters who also excel in dealing insane amounts of damage, namely Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya.

Since all four units are powerful and have their own charms, it can be confusing for some players to decide who they should pull. This article will briefly go over each character and discuss whether or not they're worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.3.

Why you should pull for Navia in Genshin Impact 4.3

Navia has an interesting gameplay (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia is a new 5-star Geo unit in Genshin Impact. She has an interesting playstyle since she relies on Elemental Shards to increase her damage, and overall, is fun to use. You can also pair her with characters from other elements, thanks to her passive talent, which gives her an ATK% boost and makes team building easy.

Having said that, the president of Spina di Rosula is not a game changer since there are already a ton of great damage dealers in the game who are just as good as her or better. However, you can still pull for Navia if you want to try something new or simply like the Geo.

Is Ayaka still worth getting in Genshin Impact 4.3 rerun?

Ayaka is one of the best choices for beginners (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka is arguably the best Cryo main DPS unit and one of the strongest damage dealers in the game. She shines best in Freeze team comps and can generally clear the Spiral Abyss Floor 12. She is also F2P friendly and is a great choice for new players since she is easy to build.

However, using Ayaka can be slightly troublesome because she needs to sprint every few seconds to maintain the Cryo infusion on her Sword. If you don't mind her playstyle, then The Cryo Princess is a solid pick in Genshin Impact 4.3.

Is Raiden Shogun still good in Genshin Impact 4.3?

Raiden Shogun can be used both on-field and off-field (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is undoubtedly one of the best characters in the game. The Electro Archon is very easy to play and has access to one of the most powerful F2P weapons, namely "The Catch." Some of Raiden Shogun's best teams are also F2P friendly and do not require a lot of investment.

If you already have the Electro Archon, going for C2 is also viable since her Elemental Burst ignores 60% of the enemy's defense and quite literally tears them into oblivion. In addition, she can be used as a sub-DPS unit, making her the most flexible character among the four in Genshin Impact 4.3 banners.

Is Yoimiya still strong in Genshin Impact version 4.3?

Yoimiya is amazing against a single enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is a Pyro DPS unit that deals an insane amount of single-target damage. While she is usually overshadowed by Hu Tao, and rightfully so, it doesn't mean the owner of the Naganohara Fireworks is bad. When it comes to raining down a large amount of damage against one enemy, there are not many units that can compare to her.

Therefore, if you are looking for a really strong ST DPS, Yoimiya is a great choice. However, if you're looking for a damage dealer that can work against multiple targets, the other three characters are better options.

In conclusion, all four units are great choices, and it ultimately depends on the type of character you're looking for.

For example, if you want an ST DPS for Spiral Abyss and have the necessary support to make Yoimiya shine, it's still a good time to get her. But if you need a character with multiple strong teams, get Raiden Shogun. You can build Electro Hypercarry and National teams for ST and AoE situations. She's also viable in Hyperbloom teams as an enabler.

If you're looking for someone who can make fighting hassle-free by freezing your enemies and can generally work in most Spiral Abyss resets, Ayaka is an amazing choice. Finally, you can pull Navia if you want to try the new Geo playstyle and like her drip. Fortunately, she is a decent damage dealer, so getting her isn't a bad deal.