Is Charlotte worth building? Genshin Impact 4.2 character kit and build guide

Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst that could be worth building in Genshin Impact 4.2 but is unlikely to be a meta-defining character. She is an ATK-scaling Cryo healer with solid AOE on her Elemental Skill and Burst. Since she is a Catalyst user, she can easily apply Cryo with every Normal Attack. That means it's very easy to trigger certain Elemental Reactions with her.

The only other Cryo Catalyst usable in Genshin Impact 4.2 is Wriothesley, a 5-star character that not everybody will have. Charlotte's healing has the potential to be good, especially when used in conjunction with other Fontaine units that tend to lower their own HP.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Charlotte is worth building in Genshin Impact 4.2

Some players will find her worthwhile to build (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some reasons to build Charlotte in Genshin Impact:

Generous range: Her Normal and Charged Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst all have good coverage.

Her Normal and Charged Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst all have good coverage. Normal Attacks always apply Cryo: This is useful for any Cryo-based Elemental Reaction and can be helpful in Ice Bridging.

This is useful for any Cryo-based Elemental Reaction and can be helpful in Ice Bridging. Has Arkhe: Pneuma: If you want to build a Pneuma character, Charlotte could technically be one.

If you want to build a Pneuma character, Charlotte could technically be one. Healing on her Elemental Burst: This scales off her ATK. Just keep in mind that this ability requires 80 Energy, making it not as spammable as one would hope.

This scales off her ATK. Just keep in mind that this ability requires 80 Energy, making it not as spammable as one would hope. Synergy with Fontaine units: One of her passives buffs her healing if she has several Fontanians on the team. Alternatively, lacking Fontanians buffs her Cryo DMG.

There isn't anything about Charlotte's kit that makes her a must-own unit. If you like her design and want a Cryo healer who has synergy with Fontaine characters like Furina and Neuvillette, then she is worth building.

Charlotte build

Tenacity of the Millelith is available at Ridge Watch (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some artifacts worth building on Charlotte:

4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith: +20% HP isn't helpful, but buffing an ally's ATK by 20% for using an Elemental Skill is pretty good.

+20% HP isn't helpful, but buffing an ally's ATK by 20% for using an Elemental Skill is pretty good. 4-piece Noblesse Oblige: Generic 4-piece set for characters who rely on their Elemental Burst as it buffs all allies' ATK by 20% for 12 seconds

Generic 4-piece set for characters who rely on their Elemental Burst as it buffs all allies' ATK by 20% for 12 seconds 2-piece Maiden Beloved + 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam: +30% Healing is nice on a healer

Good artifact stats include:

Sands of Eon: ATK% or Energy Recharge%

ATK% or Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: ATK% or Cryo DMG%

ATK% or Cryo DMG% Circlet of Logos: ATK%, CRIT Rate% (if you're using Favonius Codex), or Healing Bonus%

Energy Recharge is ideal for the Sands of Eon since Charlotte has a high Energy cost for her Elemental Burst. If you have alternative means to more regularly use that ability (like another character acting like a battery), then ATK% is more suitable.

Favonius Codex is her best option (Image via HoYoverse)

The following weapons should work well with this new unit in Genshin Impact 4.2:

Favonius Codex: Favonius Codex has the highest Energy Recharge as a base stat in Genshin Impact 4.2, tied with Fruit of Fulfillment at 45.9%.The effect regenerates some Energy if you get a Critical Hit.

Favonius Codex has the highest Energy Recharge as a base stat in Genshin Impact 4.2, tied with Fruit of Fulfillment at 45.9%.The effect regenerates some Energy if you get a Critical Hit. Oathsworn Eye: 27.6% ATK is nice, as is getting between 24% to 48% Energy Recharge after using an Elemental Skill, based on Refinement Level.

Favonius Codex is better overall, but it necessitates more CRIT Rate to be built on Charlotte.

Poll : Do you like using 4-star characters in Genshin Impact as DPS units? Yes No 0 votes