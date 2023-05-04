Genshin Impact Kaveh build guide: Best artifacts and team comps for Spiral abyss

The prodigy architect, Kaveh, has finally debuted in Genshin Impact 3.6 banners. Many players who wished on the Phase II banners will eventually get at least one copy of him. This 4-star Dendro character is a Claymore user whose kit specializes in bloom-focused talent Dendro applications. This makes him a potential on-field Dendro driver for different teams such as Bloom and Hyperbloom. He can also be used in Spread-based teams, although it utilizes less of his kit.

Many players might be wondering how to build their Kaveh and which Spiral Abyss teams he can fit in. This article will outline the best builds and artifacts for Kaveh and his suitable Spiral Abyss team in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide: Best build and artifacts for Kaveh

Official artwork of Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.6 recently dropped its Phase II banner, which features Kaveh's debut as a new 4-star Dendro character from Sumeru. This Claymore user's kit specializes in triggering Dendro cores on demand and great Dendro application on enemies. Players can use the following builds on him:

On-field Bloom Trigger

On-field Dendro DMG

In Bloom Trigger builds, all of Kaveh's main stats will be Elemental Mastery to deal massive damage when bursting Dendro cores, which is highly beneficial for Bloom teams. The on-field Dendro DMG build is more attack-based, where Kaveh will be built with ATK%/ Energy Recharge, Dendro DMG Bonus, and Crit stats. This build is pretty efficient for Hyperbloom teams.

Best Artifacts for Kaveh in Genshin Impact 3.6

Farm these for Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best artifacts that Kaveh can use in the game:

Deepwood Memories

Gilded Dream

Flower of Lost Paradise

A 4-piece of Deepwood Memories is generally the best set that Kaveh should equip if no other party member equips it. This is his current best slot and overall set that will help him and his other party members. If someone else in the party already has Deepwood Memories, go for 4-piece Gilded Dreams for Kaveh. The set will provide him with ample Elemental Mastery and ATK boost and increase his self-healing. Lastly, players can opt for Flowers of Lost Paradise if they want their Kaveh to do more damage and less self-healing.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Best Spiral Abyss teams for Kaveh

Best teams to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Spiral Abyss teams for Kaveh in Genshin Impact:

Kaveh Bloom with Nilou, Kokomi, and Nahida

Kaveh Hyperbloom with Yelan, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu

When it comes to playing Kaveh in the current Spiral Abyss 3.6, players will want to use him in the second half of all the chambers of Floor 12. Stick to Bloom and Hyperbloom teams.

Poll : 0 votes