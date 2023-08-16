Genshin Impact 4.1 Daily Commissions feature rumored to be like Honkai Star Rail's

New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online with information related to this game's upcoming 4.1 update. It is speculated that the developers might update this title's Daily Commission feature and add more quest options similar to what was done with Honkai: Star Rail. Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact currently offers only four missions, and travelers are required to complete all of them to get rewards.

Based on new leaks, this rumored QoL update will give players more options to choose from, allowing them to pick their favorite type of quests often and making the game more fun. Here's everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about the potential Daily Commission changes in version 4.1.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Daily Commissions feature will offer more quest options in Genshin Impact 4.1, as per leaks

According to a fairly reliable leaker known as HoyoverseJapan, it seems that Genshin Impact's developers plan to alter its Daily Commission feature in version 4.1. This potential QoL update is speculated to be similar to the one in Honkai: Star Rail.

This means that version 4.1 will likely increase the number of quest options in Daily Commissions, and travelers will be allowed to pick any four missions of their choice. However, HoyoverseJapan didn't mention the exact increase in quests version 4.1 is expected to see.

The leaker further added that there won't be any changes in the existing Daily Commission missions, which also include quest chains. Furthermore, it seems that the quests' lengths won't be shortened; version 4.1 will only provide extra alternatives for daily tasks.

Daily Training in Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

For fans who don't play Honkai: Star Rail, the dailies in this game are called Daily Training. In it, players are required to collect 500 Activity Points by doing a few simple tasks. Gamers can pick any four out of six tasks, such as taking a photo or using a consumable item — as shown in the above image.

After accumulating all 500 Activity Points, they can exchange the gacha currency reward for something more valuable.

It is worth mentioning that Genshin's version 4.1 is also an anniversary patch. So, it won't be surprising if HoYoverse actually made more quest options available in Daily Commissions, along with other qualify-of-life changes.