Genshin Impact Garcia's Paean Easy Peasy guide: Correct answers to unlock next commission

Garcia is an NPC from Fontaine that appears in a World Quest called Garcia's Paean and a series of Daily Commissions with the same title in Genshin Impact. Traveler initially meets him in Liyue at Wangshuu Inn during a short quest where he is looking for a "neutral third party" for his next invention. After completing this quest, players might find him again in a series of Daily Commissions in Sumeru.

One of these commissions is "Garcia's Paean: Easy Peasy." This time, Garcia is trying to forge some gear parts. He requests the players to meet an NPC called Ahangar and ask him about his forging skills. Completing this Genshin Impact Daily Commission four times will unlock another commission.

All "Garcia's Paean: Easy Peasy" correct answers in Genshin Impact

Interact with Garcia at the smithy (Image via HoYoverse)

It is important to remember that "Garcia's Paean: Easy Peasy" is one of the many commissions in the Garcia's Paean series and appears only in Sumeru on random days. To unlock the commission, you must complete the following:

World Quest

Garcia's Paean (Wangshuu Inn, Liyue)

Commissions

Garcia's Paean: Key Items

Garcia's Paean: Substitutes (Give all three Treasure Hoarders' Insignias)

Garcia's Paean: By Bearings

You can only take up the Easy Peasy commission in Genshin Impact after completing the above-mentioned quests. Do note that they appear on random days, so you may need to wait a while to finish the series.

That said, during the Easy Peasy commission, you must meet Garcia at the blacksmith's place, where he can be seen with Lutong, discussing his new invention. The former will request that you go to Ahangar and ask about his forging technique.

When you return to Garcia, he will ask you the exact steps he must follow based on Ahangar's instructions. You will be given multiple choices to select from. Here is a list of the correct answers:

Tell me, then, how should I process this gear?

When sending the parts into the furnace again, remember to add more fuel.

Alright, this gear has been heated up... What next?

Hammer it in the middle and work your way out to the edges.

Once you have instructed Garcia, a short cutscene with Lutong will be triggered, ending the commission. Completing this Daily Commission four times with correct answers will unlock the fifth and final commission in the series called "Garcia's Paean: the Echo of Someone."

Get hidden achievement by completing Garcia's Paean series

As previously mentioned, completing the "Easy Peasy" commission four times will unlock the final commission in the series called "The Echo of Someone." Interestingly, Genshin Impact players will be tasked to offer Treasure Hoarders' Insignias to Garcia again.

Completing this commission three times will also unlock a hidden achievement, Principia Arithmetica, and a new World Quest called "Garcia's Paean: A Gift of Compatibility."

Poll : 0 votes