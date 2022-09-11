How to unlock Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility quest in Genshin Impact

There is a new quest known as Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility that some Genshin Impact players don't know how to unlock. To unlock it, one must complete a specific Commission. However, it's a Sumeru Commission. Players can only get Commissions in Sumeru if they complete The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings Archon Quest.

The actual Commission required for this quest is part of the Garcia's Paean series. Completing them should be easy for every player, but the luck in acquiring them makes unlocking Garcia's Paean: A Gift of Compatibility a tad difficult.

Genshin Impact players must complete a Commission to unlock Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility

There is a World Quest called Garcia’s Paean in Liyue that’s required to complete in order to do the Commissions. It’s located at the Wangshu Inn, but Travelers should know that the Archon Quest Wangshu uses one of the important NPCs for this quest.

Thus, they should complete Wangshu before attempting Garcia’s Paean. This quest was released in Genshin Impact 2.7, so there’s a chance that the player has already done it.

Garcia’s Paean: Key Items

The above video shows off one Commission that is required to unlock Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility. Basically, Travelers do the following:

Have a lengthy conversation with Garcia. Defeat some nearby slimes. Return to Garcia.

It’s something every Genshin Impact player should be capable of doing. However, there is no way to guarantee that Travelers will get this specific Commission. After all, they can get a fair selection of Sumeru Commissions instead of this one.

Remember, players can only get four Commissions per day.

Change this setting to Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

One can open up their Adventurer Handbook and change the "Choose preferred region in which do to Commission Quests" from the current setting to Sumeru. Doing so will greatly increase the odds of getting Garcia’s Paean: Key Items.

Garcia’s Paean: Substitute

Strangely, there wasn’t any video guide with this Commission by the time this article was written. Nonetheless, here is the basic premise:

Talk to Garcia. Give him either two Treasure Hoarder Insignias, two Silver Raven Insignias, or two Golden Raven Insignias.

As with the previous Commission, there is no guarantee that players will get this one. These items are easy to obtain, so once they complete this Commission, it’s time to do the main quest readers want to unlock.

The World Quest doesn’t require any specific Daily Resets like the Commissions do, meaning one can get started on it immediately.

Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility

To unlock Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility, Genshin Impact players must have completed:

Garcia’s Paean

Garcia’s Paean: Key Items

Garcia’s Paean: Substitute

There is no way to guarantee that they will get their preferred Commission. As for this quest, Genshin Impact players essentially just go through a bunch of dialog at different locations. Unlocking it is significantly harder than actually completing it.

Once Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility is done, Travelers can get the Sumeru Reputation EXP they rightfully deserve.

