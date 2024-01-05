Their Childhood: Good Times Genshin Impact quest guide

Their Childhood: Good Times is a Daily Commission from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. It requires the Traveler to find three kids, namely Aurele, Lovi, and Verut, in a game of hide-and-seek. It is a part of the "Their Childhood" series and takes place in Fleuve Cendre. Similar to other Daily Commissions, you can get this mission at random as long as you have selected Fontaine as your designated region for dailies.

The mission begins with the Traveler and Paimon interacting with the three kids, inquiring about why Lovi is with Aurele and Verut. After a brief dialogue, Verut will invite them for a round of hide-and-seek. Finding all three children will successfully complete the commission in Genshin Impact.

This article provides the locations of Aurele, Lovi, and Verut's hiding spots in Their Childhood: Good Times.

Aurele, Lovi, and Verut locations in Genshin Impact Their Childhood: Good Times commission

In order to easily complete the Fontaine Daily Commission in Genshin Impact, Their Childhood: Good Times, you must first make your way to Fleuve Cendre, just a little ahead of the Teleport Waypoint, where you will encounter three children. After engaging in a brief dialogue with them, you will be tasked with finding Aurele, Lovi, and Verut at their hiding spots.

Here are the locations of all three kids in Fleuve Cendre.

Aurele's location in Their Childhood: Good Times

Aurele is the easiest kid to find in this commission, and is present outside Spina di Rosula's bar in Fleuve Cendre. He seems to be standing in plain sight, beside the NPC, Faustier, as shown in the image above.

After an interaction with him, he will go back to the place where the Daily Commission began.

Lovi's location in Their Childhood: Good Times

Lovi isn't far from Aurele's location. She appears to be hiding a little bit north, towards the corner with a stack of wooden boxes, as shown in the map above.

Similar to before, you must interact with her, following which she will return to the place near the Teleport Waypoint.

Verut's location in Their Childhood: Good Times

While finding Verut isn't a difficult task in Genshin Impact, it won't be as simple because he is not hiding in the open like the other kids. He is actually behind the bar where Aurele is hiding.

You must go towards the alley behind the building to interact with Verut, as shown in the image. Doing so will return you to the starting point and mark the Daily Commission's end.

