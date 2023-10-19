Genshin Impact fixes Wriothesley bug and rewards 100 Primogems in compensation

Genshin Impact recently released Wriothesley as a playable character in the second half of its 4.1 update. Although fans are satisfied with how this unit performs and most haven't spotted it, he was plagued by a bug affecting his Rebuke: Vaulting Fist since his arrival. HoYoverse has now patched the issue and rewarded the player base with 100 Primogems as compensation.

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo DPS who wields a Catalyst in-game. His limited-time character banner is underway in Genshin Impact and will remain available until November 7, 2023.

Players also have a chance to obtain his 5-star signature weapon, called Cashflow Supervision, during this period.

Genshin Impact patches Wriothesley bug and gives away Primogems in compensation

Compensation for Wriothesley's Abnormal Enemy-Tracking Orientation (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley's character banner is now live in Genshin Impact, and while most players are enjoying his unique gameplay, there was an underlying bug affecting his A1 Passive talent, "There Shall Be a Plea for Justice."

The effect of the passive is described as:

"When Wriothesley's HP falls below 60%, he triggers a Gracious Rebuke, enhancing his next Charged Attack and restoring his HP. It will not drain Stamina, deal 30% more DMG, and restore Wriothesley's HP after hitting 30% of his Max HP. You can get a Gracious Rebuke like this once every 5s."

The mechanic in question is the Rebuke: Vaulting Fist, which players can acquire via the effect mentioned above.

Apparently, the in-game mail indicates that a bug affected this particular mechanic and caused Wriothesley's enemy tracking to behave abnormally. This could have hindered the gameplay experience of players when they're trying to target a particular enemy with the buffed Charged Attack.

That said, the developers fixed the issue promptly before it was noticed by many players in the community. They have also provided the players with compensation of 100 Primogems to apologize for any inconvenience caused to players.

This will come in handy for those who are only a few pulls short of reaching the pity on Wriothesley's character banner.

Check out the Genshin Impact redeem codes active in October 2023 for more free Primogems.