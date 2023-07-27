3 new Genshin Impact characters rumored to be in Standard banner after Tighnari & Dehya

Before the arrival of Sumeru in Genshin Impact, the game's Standard banner only offered Jean, Diluc, Mona, Keqing, and Qiqi as 5-star characters. However, much changed after the 3.0 update. HoYoverse added two new characters, Tighnari and Dehya, to the standard banner pool after a time-lapse of two years.

With the imminent arrival of Fontaine in the upcoming 4.0 update, recent leaks are suggesting that some of the new Fontaine characters may also be added to the Standard banner eventually. The rumored cast who might join the gacha pool are Navia (5-star Geo), Clorinde (5-star Electro), and Wriothesley (5-star Cryo).

Navia and 2 other Genshin Impact characters to be in Standard banner, as per leaks

Navia and Clorinde will be coming in Fontaine (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact is going to release its 4.0 Fontaine update shortly. This new region will introduce 21 new characters to the game. Considering that, it would come as no surprise if some of them find a spot on the Standard banner after their release, similar to Tighnari and Dehya. Some recent leaks about Genshin Impact indicate that three of the upcoming Fontaine characters may be added to the Standard banner.

As of the 3.8 update, the title features over 68 playable characters, which is a significant increase considering the game's first patch included only 23.

Navia and Clorinde in Genshin Impact's Standard banner?

A reliable leaker Keika, also known as Uncle Chicken, recently hinted that Navia (5-star Geo) or Clorinde (5-star Electro) may join the others on the Standard banner. The leak not only hinted at the possibility of either of them joining the gacha pool, but also confirmed their speculated 5-star rarities.

If this leak turns out to be true, then this will mark the first appearance of a Geo character on the Standard banner. Currently, it features a cast from all other elements, except Geo.

Wriothesley in Standard banner too?

Another leak from a few days ago by Uncle Ahq suggested that the upcoming Fontaine character Wriothesley (5-star Cryo) may join Diluc's ranks in the Standard banner.

Wriothesley and Sigewinne (Image via HoYoverse)

Uncle Ahq also speculated that despite being from the Cryo element, Wriothesley's kit may not depend on his elemental powers for the damage. He is expected to be using Physical damage as the means for DPS instead, similar to Eula's kit.

Fontaine is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2023, in Genshin Impact. Players should look out for the upcoming 4.0 Update Special Program livestream for further information.