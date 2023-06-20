Genshin Impact leaks: Captain R playable model and Complete design

The Genshin Impact community was flooded with tons of various Fontaine leaks recently. Most of these leaks contained early concept art of many characters that will become playable from version 4.0 onwards. This article will primarily focus on all the concept art designs leaked for Captain R, an upcoming mysterious character.

SYP and other credible sources have shared her concept art since January 2023. It was later pointed out that she would play a significant role in the main storyline, which has led the Genshin Impact officials to develop several designs for her. Here is everything players need to know about Captain R's playable model and her designs.

Genshin Impact leaks: Concept art and playable model of Captain R

This Reddit post from r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks has compiled all the concept art for Captain R that was recently leaked. A credible source, SYP, has confirmed that tons of design concepts are still unavailable to the public. Genshin Impact players can observe how officials have tried to test different attire and color schemes for this mysterious character from the leaked concept art designs.

Although confirmed to debut in Fontaine patches, this character has been rumored to be a 5-star from the Mondstadt region. To support this speculation, many have pointed out how one of her splash art concepts has the same pattern and color scheme as Festering Desire and mechanical dogs, indicating some sort of connection with Khaenri'ah or Rhinedottir.

Potential splash art for Captain R in Genshin Impact

Amongst the huge pool of model art and splash designs, many Genshin Impact players are rooting for one of these splash arts to be in the final version. In the picture, two different splash art can be observed. The two have major differences in stance, attire, and weapon design.

In the left splash art, Captain R holds a sword and has summoned tons of swords around her. In the right splash art, she has summoned what looks like drones that can shoot lasers and is pointing toward a direction with her finger.

Final design speculation

Leh ⚢ 🇾🇪 @Ddeulgisz Se a Captain R não for lançada exatamente assim, eu vou pra Shanghai botar fogo no prédio da Mihoyo (o design azul dela também ficou bonito) Se a Captain R não for lançada exatamente assim, eu vou pra Shanghai botar fogo no prédio da Mihoyo (o design azul dela também ficou bonito) https://t.co/ZWhOf880xp

After the release of so many potential concept arts, many fans hope to have this green design finalized, considering it also matches her Mondstadt origins. Overall, nothing concrete was revealed about Captain R, even after the recent leak flood that has disclosed character models for many upcoming Fontaine characters and more.

