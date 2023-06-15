5 interesting Genshin Impact characters leaked to debut in the Fontaine patches

A surprisingly large number of Genshin Impact characters were leaked to be playable sometime in the Fontaine patches. This means the units covered here could be playable from Version 4.0 onward. Not every character listed in this article necessarily comes from Fontaine. It's just that their release version will be associated with the region.

As far as "interesting" Genshin Impact characters go, this list primarily focuses on units that have a memorable design or are seemingly very important to the story. Not everything has been revealed about these people just yet, but there is still plenty of information worth sharing.

Neuvillette and other leaked Genshin Impact characters that should debut in an upcoming Fontaine patch

1) Furina

Remi @Remellu genshin leaks///



Remi @Remellu genshin leaks///



Honestly I've been looking back at Focalors/Furina's early concept art leaked back in January and I'm wondering how much will change in her final design outside of the hair and the "vision" because she's already detailed to the point she already looks finalized

Furina, also known as Focalors, is the Hydro Archon. All previous Archon characters (Venti, Zhongli, Raiden Shogun, and Nahida) were incredibly powerful and were a huge part of the storyline. It is only logical that Furina will continue the trend. Unlike some other leaked characters, there is some official information revealed about the Hydro Archon.

Furina is not one of the original seven involved in the Archon War. According to Dainsleif, she loves "the spectacle of the courtroom." As far as leaks are concerned, she's known to be a Sword user and doesn't have a defined release date yet.

2) Captain R

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos reddit.com/r/Genshin_Impa…



🤣 The comments seem to share my opinion.



Don't worry just yet. We have been collecting concept artwork of the one known as "Captain R" for weeks, now. We have ~20 designs for her, right now. We have no idea which one is final.



- IT SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos ...then again, I am very biased because I don't like what we believe is the finalized design of "Captain R" and I wish I never laid eyes on the other iterations so I wouldn't be feeling so disappointed. 🤣



SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos

...then again, I am very biased because I don't like what we believe is the finalized design of "Captain R" and I wish I never laid eyes on the other iterations so I wouldn't be feeling so disappointed. 🤣

- IT

🤣 The comments seem to share my opinion.

Don't worry just yet. We have been collecting concept artwork of the one known as "Captain R" for weeks, now. We have ~20 designs for her, right now. We have no idea which one is final.

- IT

A character with over 20 concepts known to have been leaked must be very important. Captain R already has a few artworks available for the public to see, but HoYoverse has never officially confirmed her existence yet. Current leaks describe her as being very important to the story. However, they don't specify in which way that's the case.

Most characters don't get their amounts of concept art leaked, so it's likely that Captain R has had more attention given to her than others. Despite her importance, very little is known about her gameplay. Her element, weapon, and rarity are all unknown.

3) Neuvillette

HoYoverse has already revealed that Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine in Genshin Impact. However, he has not made a physical appearance in the game just yet. The above render leak has been described as real by leaker SYP. It shows off one of the two tall male characters to debut in one of the patches after 4.0.

Some leaks also claim Neuvillette is part of an immortal race, although they're sadly too vague in this regard at the moment. Current leaks also point to him being a Hydro Claymore user, although such information is obviously subject to change.

4) Mummy girl

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 "本物"スメールのミイラ少女キャラ

"Real" Sumeru's mummy girl char

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 "本物"スメールのミイラ少女キャラ

"Real" Sumeru's mummy girl char

Via teamchina

An example of a character who isn't from Fontaine but is expected to debut in one of the patches after Genshin Impact 4.0 launches is the "mummy girl." Her full name is yet to be revealed, but her render has been leaked (as shown in the above tweet). Her weapon and element are currently unknown.

What has been unveiled about this mummy girl thus far is that she comes from Sumeru. Interestingly, her Vision isn't visible on her leaked render. It's possible that her Vision is on the back of her model or was even simply excluded from this image for whatever reason.

5) Freminet

One of the earliest Fontaine characters scheduled to debut as a playable unit is Freminet.

Current leaks suggest he's a 4-star Cryo Claymore user who will be available to summon in Genshin Impact 4.0. His full render hasn't been leaked yet, but the above tweet shows what's supposedly an accurate depiction of his face.

There are supposedly 18 characters leaked to be playable in the Genshin Impact's Fontaine patches. Most of them have leaked renders, but several of them are like "mummy girl" in that their names haven't been released yet. More information on these characters is expected to arrive once more Fontaine leaks come out.

