Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Guizhong and Cloud Retainer to be playable characters

The latest Fontaine leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact community have disclosed exciting news about future playable characters. Uncle A, a well-known leaker, has suggested that Liyue's Adeptus Cloud Retainer and Guizhong may become playable in the game. Players are thrilled since this will be the first time HoYoverse officials will make a deceased character playable.

Since there are many fake or mistranslated rumors floating around without any concrete evidence, this leak has been flagged as questionable by the Genshin Impact players.

In this article, we cover all the recent leaks and speculations about the Guizhong and Cloud Retainer.

Cloud Retainer & Guizhong to be playable in Genshin Impact, as per Fontaine leaks

Translation of Uncle A leaks (Image via HutaoLover)

HutaoLover has translated some of the latest Fontaine leaks shared by Uncle A on his Discord channel. The recent leak lists out a few characters that may be playable in the near future:

Madam Ping

Cloud Retainer

Guizhong

What makes the leak even more intriguing is the statement of Guizhong being reincarnated as a lady, which could hint at La Signora. This would be unprecedented, as Guizhong's story is based on the ancient Archon War. Canonically, she was part of the Adeptus group that looked after Liyue alongside Zhongli and died during the Archon War.

While the leaks have yet to be confirmed by official sources, the mere prospect of these characters becoming playable has sparked debate within the community. If Guizhong's reappearance becomes a reality, it opens the door for other deceased characters from Teyvat's past to resurface in the game.

The idea of embarking on adventures with Cloud Retainer and possibly witnessing the reappearance of Guizhong has left the Genshin Impact community humming with excitement.

Speculated release date and more

Team China and their recent leaks claim that Cloud Retainer will debut in the next Lantern Rites. Based on the update schedules, the upcoming Lantern Rites are anticipated to happen during Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Many community speculations claim that Guizhong or Madame Ping might join Cloud Retainer on the limited banners.

Although these come from highly reliable sources, these are very early leaks that are subject to change. Thus, players should take all of this with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.0 update and the arrival of Fontaine are almost here. Players should look forward to the upcoming content as they farm tons of resources and gather Primogems for future characters.