Genshin Impact 4.1 Beta application: How to sign-up, requirements, and official guidelines

Genshin Impact has already started to recruit players for the 4.1 Beta test. Patch 4.1 will be the second update of the Fontaine region and players hoping to partake in the Beta have until Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to apply. This article will guide Travelers on how to apply for the Beta and the requirements to be considered eligible for the same.

The 4.1 update of Genshin Impact is rumored to introduce Wriothesley and Neuvillette as playable characters. There is a high possibility that Travelers enrolled in the Beta test will have an opportunity to witness their gameplay beforehand. However, it is important to note that you will be required to sign some strict NDAs to discourage the leaking of sensitive information about the patch.

Below are the details interested players should know to take part in Genshin Impact's 4.1 beta testing.

How to play Genshin Impact 4.1 Beta

The official Discord announcement for 4.1 Beta test (Image via Discord/Genshin Impact)

The first thing interested Travelers should do to partake in the 4.1 Beta testing is join the official Discord channel of the game. Once you are part of the channel, go to the information category on the left-hand side, and browse down to "genshin-announcements." Here, you will find the official announcement for the 4.1 beta.

The above countdown reflects the time until sign-ups for the 4.1 Beta testing ends. Fans will be able to apply till 9 PM (EST) on August 8, 2023. You should note the time and date of the deadline, which is visible in your Discord app and is reflective of your local time.

Rules to join Genshin Impact's 4.1 Beta test

Neuvillette and Wriothesley are the rumored characters for patch 4.1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Travelers will have to follow certain rules to be eligible for beta testing. Therefore, you should ensure to comply with the following before applying:

You must log in with your HoYoLAB account. The account should be linked with the UID that you are planning to use in the beta test.

You must be a member of the official Discord channel, and your DMs must be open for messages from Paimon.

You must be over 18 years of age at the time of your application. Underage players will immediately be disqualified.

You must have a valid government ID that you will be required to submit. It is important to make sure the ID isn't expired or revoked.

After that, fans can head to this link to fill out their forms.

Once the entire process is complete and you have registered for Genshin Impact's 4.1 Beta test, you will soon hear from Paimon in your Discord DM if selected. However, it is important to remember that only a handful of players are selected and it is entirely possible for some Travelers to miss out on the beta testing.