How to increase Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact (December 2021)

In Genshin Impact, players unlock new features and quests as their Adventure Ranks increase.

Leveling up one's Adventure Rank is a separate endeavor from leveling characters and weapons. Adventure Rank is instead a more direct metric for assessing a player's level. To increase Adventure Rank, players need to collect Adventure EXP, which can be found in small amounts through many of Genshin Impact's activities.

How to level up Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can improve their Adventure Rank by collecting Adventure EXP from the following sources:

Adventurer Handbook

Quests and Daily Commissions

Ley Line Blossoms and Domains

Bosses

Oculi

Chests

Unusual Hilichurl

Adventurer Handbook (Image via Genshin Impact)

By now, most Genshin Impact players have completed the Adventurer Handbook. Perhaps it will be expanded in the future, but for now, early game players can complete the handbook investigations for 100 Adventure EXP each.

Incomplete quests (Image via Genshin Impact)

The four Daily Commissions provide Adventure EXP. Each one supplies 175-250 EXP, depending on the player's Adventure Rank.

Apart from the commissions, most Archon, Story, and World Quests award some amount of Adventure EXP upon completion. Gamers can grow their Adventure Rank much more easily by completing all the available quests for their level.

Ley Line Blossoms and Domains

Domain of Guyun (Image via Genshin Impact)

Any activity that requires Original Resin awards Adventure EXP. Ley Line Blossoms and Domains, which cost 20 resin each, give players 100 EXP.

Genshin Impact currently supports a maximum of 160 Original Resin. So, if players use 160 resin per day on Domains and blossoms, they may earn 800 Adventure EXP each day.

Bosses

Azhdaha (Image via miHoYo)

All World Bosses in Genshin Impact award players with 200 Adventure EXP when their rewards are claimed. To claim their rewards, players need to defeat the boss and offer 40 Original Resin.

Compared to Domains and Ley Line Blossoms, world bosses provide an equal EXP return proportional to the resin spent. So, players who are grinding for their Adventure Rank can spend their resin on either challenge to get the needed EXP.

Weekly bosses, meanwhile, cost 60 resin but award 300 Adventure EXP. The first three weekly bosses of any week only cost 30 resin, so they provide the best value for one's Adventure Rank.

Oculi

Statue of the Seven (Image via Genshin Impact)

Offering Oculi to any of the Statues of the Seven helps increase a player's Adventure Rank. Currently, Genshin Impact players can offer the appropriate Oculi to statues in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. Each region's statue provides a total of 2,160 Adventure EXP by the time it's at max level.

Chests

Common Chest (Image via miHoYo)

As Genshin Impact players explore new regions, they're sure to come across some unopened chests. These chests often provide materials to level up characters or weapons, and they hand out free Adventure EXP as well.

Chests provide Adventure EXP in the following tiers:

Type of chest Adventure EXP awarded Common 10-20 Exquisite 20-30 Precious 30 Luxurious 30-60

Unusual Hilichurl

A special type of enemy, the Unusual Hilichurl, awards 18 Adventure EXP when defeated. This hilichurl spawns in different points in Teyvat, and players can farm it in co-op to get more daily encounters.

Especially for endgame players, 18 Adventure EXP isn't much. Nevertheless, players who want to increase their Adventure Rank may defeat up to 10 Unusual Hilichurls every day.

Edited by R. Elahi