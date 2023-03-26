Genshin Impact 3.6 Redeem Codes expected release date and redemption guide

One thing that many Travelers are looking forward to is the new Genshin Impact 3.6 Redeem Codes' release date. On that day, they will be offered three codes that each grant 100 Primogems when used. However, they only last for about 24 hours, meaning it is imperative to use them as soon as possible.

These rewards will be available to claim once the new livestream airs. HoYoverse hasn't announced the upcoming Special Program yet, but Travelers have a general idea of when it will air; March 31, April 1, and April 2 are the three most likely dates based on past precedence.

When can Travelers expect the Genshin Impact 3.6 Redeem Codes to be released?

The next update has a lot of focus on Dendro characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Past livestreams have always gone live 10-12 days before their Version Updates. If April 12, 2023, is the expected release date for Genshin Impact 3.6, then it's logical that one of the following three dates would be when those Redeem Codes are released:

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2023

If the next update is due to launch on a day other than April 12, 2023, then that means readers will have to subtract 10-12 days from the new date. This will give them the potential Special Program dates should such a change occur.

Baizhu is a character many players have been looking forward to for a long time (Image via HoYoverse)

Livestreams have historically occurred around 8:00 pm (UTC+8) on Twitch. Special Programs tend to last about an hour or less on average. Ergo, players would likely get all three Redeem Codes around 9:00 pm (UTC+8).

You are not required to watch the livestream to receive all three codes. Several users on websites, including popular social media platforms like Twitter, will inevitably post all three for gamers to use. The only thing left for Travelers to figure out is how they can use them to receive their 300 Primogems and other minor loot.

How to use the new Genshin Impact 3.6 Redeem Codes

Entering everything on the official website is all you need to do (Image via HoYoverse)

You can use the Genshin Impact 3.6 Redeem Codes on the official website for this game. Just make sure to go to the REDEEM CODE section and log in if you haven't done so already. Select the relevant server from there and paste a code before clicking Redeem.

Since the Special Program hasn't happened yet, here are some old codes that still work:

SSRCJ8HSV7UM

LA9C3RHPPHQH

GENSHINGIFT

You can also get one code from Amazon Prime Gaming if you haven't claimed it yet.

You can also enter codes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can enter all codes in the game. To do so:

Just log in and open Paimon Menu before selecting Settings.

Choose Account.

Pick the Redeem Now option.

Paste a code.

Use the Exchange option to redeem it.

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream should be announced by HoYoverse soon. Travelers won't have to wait long to get the new Redeem Codes since the Special Program is expected to air by early April 2023.

