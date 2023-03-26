Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream: Date, time, and announcement speculations

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream is expected to occur sometime between late March and early April 2023. More precisely, there are three logical release dates, which are: March 31, 2023; April 1, 2023; and April 2, 2023. The reason behind this expectation is that past Special Programs have historically occurred ten to 12 days before their associated Version Updates launched.

When it comes to a release time, the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream should air at 8:00 pm (UTC+8) based on past precedence. Several bits of the upcoming update have already been leaked, which means some of that content will inevitably appear in the forthcoming Special Program.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream expectations and speculations (Date, time, and more)

Baizhu will be playable based on the leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Just for reference, here is the number of days between a Special Program and Version Updates since Version 3.0:

3.5: 12

12 3.4: 12

12 3.3: 12

12 3.2: 10

10 3.1: 12

12 3.0: 11

Clearly, readers can see that there is a pattern of ten to 12 days being the norm. If players look at further examples, they will see the same trend. However, Travelers need to figure out when the next update is expected to launch.

Kaveh is also part of the leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 3.5 began on March 1, 2023. It usually takes 42 days on average for a new update to launch. If you add 42 days to March 1, 2023, you will get April 12, 2023. That means one can expect Version 3.6 to launch around April 12, 2023.

Assuming there is no shift in dates compared to the average update, that means one can subtract ten to 12 days from April 12, 2023, to get the expected Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream dates:

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2023

Past Special Programs also air around 8:00 pm (UTC+8). Remember that Daylight Savings has occurred in many countries worldwide. Use a time converter if you're unsure when the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream may air where you live.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

The new artifact sets should be highlighted in the upcoming broadcast (Image via HoYoverse)

Some things are pretty easy to predict based on the leaks (not to mention how Special Programs are usually structured):

Three Redeem Codes that expire in one day but add up to 300 Primogems if used

Footage showing off Baizhu and Kaveh's gameplay

Information on rerun banners

Jadefall's Splendor is a new 5-star Catalyst weapon

Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow are new artifact sets

The new main event of the update involves a free Candace

Some new enemies (like the upcoming weekly boss)

Baizhu and Nahida Story Quest

New events like Fulminating Sandstorm, Brewing Developments, and The Recolletor's Path

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream is expected to feature all of the above in some capacity and more content for Travelers to enjoy. Players who miss the original Twitch broadcast can always find a replay of everything on YouTube in case they desire to watch the whole Special Program.

Remember that content revealed in leaks is subject to change before being officially unveiled to the public. HoYoverse is expected to announce the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream date soon.

