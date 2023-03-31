Genshin Impact redeem codes for March 31-April 1: Version 3.6 Twitch livestream rewards

On March 31, 2023, Genshin Impact premiered the 3.6 Special Program on its official Twitch channel. Players who tuned in to watch saw announcements of fresh content planned for the upcoming patch. Along with new character showcases, banner reveals, and introducing a region, the livestream has confirmed tons of content that was leaked recently.

Like previous special programs, the officials released three redeem codes that will offer free Primogems and other exciting rewards. This article will outline the offerings and how to claim them in Genshin Impact.

New Genshin Impact redeem codes from 3.6 Special Program

Official artwork for version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the new redemption codes that were released on March 31, 2023, at the 3.6 Special Program:

9ARE6VLJT34H - Primogems × 100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

- Primogems × 100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 KBRE7D4KA2MM - Primogems × 100 + Hero's Wit ×5

- Primogems × 100 + Hero's Wit ×5 7S9X6V4JB2M9 - Primogems × 100 + Mora ×50,000

Players can use the new livestream codes to receive a total of 300 Primogems and other useful resources. It should be kept in mind that these will be valid for 24 hours after their release. It is therefore advised that gamers redeem them in Genshin Impact as soon as possible.

Guide to redeem 3.6 livestream redeem codes

HoYoverse has a prepared a dedicated site where players can redeem codes. Alternatively, Genshin Impact also has an in-game feature to do so that can be found in the settings. Hence, fans can choose either method as per their convenience and claim the rewards.

1) Official redemption site

This dedicated site is easy to use (Image via HoYoverse)

To use the official redemption site, you will need a HoYoverse profile that should be linked to your in-game account. Follow these steps to redeem the code using the site:

Visit the official site and click on the Redeem Code option. A new page will open similar to the picture above. Make sure you are already logged into your HoYoverse account. Choose the correct server information from the drop menu. Manually type or paste the desired code in the prompt box and click on the Redeem button.

2) In-game Feature

Access the Paimon Menu to find this feature (Image via HoYoverse)

The alternate method is more convenient if you are already logged into Genshin Impact. To obtain fresh redemption codes, go through the following steps:

Go to Paimon Menu and access Settings (Gear icon). Go to Accounts and look for the Redeem option. Click on it to get a new prompt box. Manually type or paste the new redeem codes. Click on Exchange to claim them.

The rewards will be delivered right to your in-game mailbox after the new codes have been successfully redeemed through either method.

