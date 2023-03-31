Genshin Impact codes for today: 300 Primogems redemption guide and expiry date

On March 31, 2023, Genshin Impact conducted a brand new livestream for in order reveal the upcoming 3.6 version update. This included information regarding the banners, events, map extension, and bosses that will arrive along with the aforementioned update. Apart from that, the developers also provided three redeem codes that will reward players with 300 Primogems.

Thus, the codes and the way in which they can be redeemed have been discussed in detail in this article. Alongside that, the expiry date for the codes has also been presented so that fans can redeem them on time.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 redeem codes (March 31, 2023) and more

The redeem codes that were revealed on March 31, 2023, alongside the Genshin Impact version update 3.6 are as follows:

1) 9ARE6VLJT34H (100 Primogems, 10 Mytic Enhancement Ores)

2) KBRE7D4KA2MM (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3) 7S9X6V4JB2M9 (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

The codes have a 12-hour period before they expire. Hence, fans can expect these to become invalid around the same time tomorrow, which means they should claim the rewards as soon as possible.

In any case, it is now time to focus on the two ways through which these codes can be redeemed. As of now, the two known methods are either through the website or through the in-game menu.

Website method of redeeming the codes

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact official website and go to Redeem Rewards.

Step 2: Type in the details such as the server name, ID, and the redemption code.

Step 3: Click on Redeem once the code is currently entered.

In-game method of redeem the codes

Step 1: Open the game and press Escape.

Step 2: Go to Settings and hover over the Accounts Menu.

Step 3: Go to the Redeem code section, type in the code, and click on Exchange.

Once players follow either of the two methods, the rewards will be sent directly to their in-game e-mail. Naturally, the rewards need to be claimed from the e-mail in order for them to reflect on the account.

The Genshin Impact version update 3.6 will introduce a lot of new things to the game. Baizhu, one of the most anticipated characters, will finally become playable. Alongside that, Kaveh will also get introduced to the game as a brand new 4-star Dendro Claymore user.

The desert area of Sumeru will get yet another extension while new bosses and artifact sets will be introduced to the game. Overall, this update feels much more impactful compared to the previous one and will provide players with some decent chunks of content that will not get stale in a week or two.

Lastly, Nahida, Nilou and Ganyu are also getting reruns, which means players have several top-tier units to pull for in the upcoming version update.

