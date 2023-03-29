Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream countdown and redeem codes release time

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream that's set to feature Baizhu and Kaveh will take place on March 31, 2023. Hence, all the details regarding the livestream, including a countdown for the same, have been presented in this article.

In addition to revealing the game's upcoming new content, three redeem codes will also be provided during the livestream by the developers. For the convenience of interested readers, the release time for those codes has been provided in the article as well, including the rewards that fans will receive from them.

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



Version 3.6 Special Program Preview

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream is going to be quite a major one, with the upcoming release of one of the most anticipated characters of all time and the return of arguably the strongest unit in the game. Therefore, free-to-play fans will be especially excited as they can start saving Primogems as soon as possible.

Countdown and redeem code release for Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update livestream will start off at 8:00 am (UTC - 4) on March 31. The exact start time for every major region has been provided in the list below. A countdown for the same has been provided right after the timezones.

Eastern Time - March 31 at 7:00 am

- March 31 at 7:00 am UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

- March 31 at 12:00 pm CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

- March 31 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

March 31 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

- March 31 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

- March 31 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

- March 31 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

- March 31 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

- March 31 at 4:00 am Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

The livestream event will last around 30 minutes, with all three redeem codes being provided in that period of time. Fans can expect the first one to drop when the livestream begins and the final one to be revealed right before it ends.

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 3/31/2023 at 09:00 AM (UTC-4)

As usual, the redeem codes have a 12-hour validity, which is why players must redeem them at the earliest. When it comes to rewards, the redeem codes will provide players with the following:

300 Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mora

The rewards can either be redeemed from the official Genshin Impact redemption website or from the in-game menu. Once redeemed, the rewards will be sent to the in-game e-mail. Players will have to claim the Primogems and other rewards from their mail in order for the same to reflect on their accounts.

