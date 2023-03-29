Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream date and time for all regions

On March 29, 2023, HoYoverse officially revealed the date for the Genshin Impact update 3.6 live stream, which has been detailed in this article. It is important to remember that the upcoming update is expected to be massive as it will feature Baizhu, one of the most anticipated characters of all time. Apart from that, rumors suggest that Nahida and Nilou are also getting reruns during the update.

The overall value in terms of characters is high and players will be looking to save every bit of Primogem.

Details regarding Genshin Impact update 3.6 livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream will take place on March 31, 2023, at 8 am (UTC-4) and can be viewed on the game's official Twitch channel.

The timing for every major region across the world has been provided below:

Eastern Time - March 31 at 7:00 am

- March 31 at 7:00 am UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

- March 31 at 12:00 pm CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

- March 31 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

March 31 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

- March 31 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

- March 31 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

- March 31 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

- March 31 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

- March 31 at 4:00 am Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

The livestream will provide information on a variety of details, including the banners for 3.6, Baizhu, and Kaveh's kit, as well as all the events arriving in Genshin Impact 3.6. Other announcements can also be expected.

During the livestream, the developers will give away three redeem codes that will grant players with 300 Primogems. The codes will remain valid for only 12 hours after the livestream, which means they should be redeemed soon.

There is a high expectation from version update 3.6 considering how unpopular version 3.5 was. HoYoverse will need to deliver on all fronts this time, especially when it comes to new characters.

