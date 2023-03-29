Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream: Where to watch, Redeem codes, and countdown

Genshin Impact version 3.6 update is expected to drop on April 12, 2023. Before the new patch is released, the developers will conduct a Special Program on March 31, 2023, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). The live event will also premiere on both their official Twitch and YouTube channels on the same day.

The Genshin Impact developers are expected to make several announcements regarding the upcoming update's content during the Special Program. For all the curious fans who may be interested in watching the show, this article will list the timings of the live event for all the different time zones along with the countdown.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program livestream announcement and where to watch

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Version 3.6 Special Program Preview

According to the official post on Genshin Impact's Twitter handle, the new 3.6 version is called A Parade of Providence, and the Special Program will premiere on the game's official Twitch channel at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on March 31, 2023.

However, the timing of the live event will vary for each player based on their time zone. So, here is a list of livestream schedules for all the regions along with a countdown indicating the time left until the premiere begins on Twitch:

Eastern Time - March 31 at 7:00 am

UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

Interested fans who wish to watch the premiere can refer to the above schedule and head to the Twitch channel before the program begins.

Link to the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel - https://m.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 3/31/2023 at 09:00 AM (UTC-4)

Luckily, the Special Program will be live-streamed on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel at 9:00 am (UTC-4) on March 31, so fans who do not use Twitch can head to the YouTube channel.

Livestream codes and banner announcements

During the Special Program, the developers will also drop three codes that can be used to obtain the following in-game rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

Each code can be redeemed just once, and all the rewards are typically sent directly to each player's account via the in-game email system within 15 minutes.

HL @77__oat

As I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:



3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



3.6 banners:
1st: Nahida＋Nilou
2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh

Via vississ&Tao

HoYoverse will also reveal all the character banners that will be featured across both phases of the upcoming update. Based on Genshin Impact leaks, it is believed that Nilou and Nahida will be in the first phase of Version 3.6. Meanwhile, two new Dendro units, Kaveh and Baizhu, are expected to be released in phase two.

Additionally, Ganyu is speculated to be the final 5-star feature character in the upcoming update and will likely be in the second half of v3.6.

