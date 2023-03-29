How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.6 Livestream codes

The Special Program date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update have finally been revealed. The live show will be hosted on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the game at different hours on March 31, 2023. Another exciting news for fans is that during the livestream, the developers will share three unique codes that can be redeemed for Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and more.

A guide to redeeming codes in Genshin Impact

There are only two ways to use the redemption code in the game. It can be redeemed on the official website or claimed by opening the game.

Redeem the codes on the game's official website

1) Go to the official website at https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift.

2) Log in using your Genshin Impact or HoYoverse account.

3) Select the right account server and it will auto-fill the other required details.

4) Type in the valid redemption code and click on Redeem.

Official Genshin Impact website (Image via HoYoverse)

Redeeming the code within the game

1) Open the game.

2) Go to the Paimon Menu and open the game's Settings tab.

3) Look for the Account suboption and click on Redeem Now.

4) Type in the redemption code and press Exchange.

Redeeming the code within the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the list of expected rewards that can be claimed using the codes:

Primogems x 300

Hero's Wit x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Mora x 50,000

Genshin Impact fans can use either method to use the code and obtain their rewards. The items are typically sent directly to every player's game account within 15 to 20 minutes via the mailing feature.

It should be noted that the codes are typically shared throughout the livestream and not at the same time. Furthermore, since each one expires within 16 to 20 hours of release, it is recommended that fans claim their rewards as soon as possible.

Version 3.6 Special Program livestream date

Based on a Twitter post by HoYoverse, the new version of the game is officially called A Parade of Providence. The English livestream banner features four characters - Aether, Nahida, Dori, and Baizhu.

The Special Program will be held on March 31 at 8:00 am (UTC-4) and will premiere on the official Twitch channel. The same will be broadcast later on their YouTube channel at 9:00 am (UTC-4) on the same day.

The livestream will reveal the much-anticipated upcoming banners. Currently, Nahida and Nilou are expected to be in phase one. Furthermore, Baizhu and Kaveh are speculated to be in phase two along with Ganyu.

