Genshin Impact livestream codes: New Primogem rewards and redemption link

The official livestream for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.6 has finally come to an end. As per the custom, the developers have released three redeem codes that reward players with a grand total of 300 Primogems and a few other useful items.

All of the livestream codes along with the rewards that can be obtained from them have been discussed briefly in this article. Additionally, the two methods with which these codes can be redeemed have also been provided for the convenience of readers and new players. Although the code redemption process is pretty simple, new players who are doing it for the first time might find it complicated.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 redeem codes to obtain 300 Primogems

The three recently released redeem codes that reward players with a total of 300 Primogems have been provided below:

1) 9ARE6VLJT34H (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2) KBRE7D4KA2MM (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3) 7S9X6V4JB2M9 (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

As for the redemption methods, there are two ways through which players can proceed. One of them is the website method, while the other is the in-game method.

Website method to redeem the codes

Step 1: Open the official game website and head to the Redeem Rewards section

Step 2: Input all of the required details, including your in-game ID, server, location and the redeem code

Step 3: Click on Redeem after typing in the code

In-game method to redeem the codes

Step 1: Go to the the Main Menu in Genshin Impact

Step 2: Access the Accounts section of the game

Step 3: Click on Redeem, type in the code, and then tap on Exchange

As always, the codes will expire after 12 hours, which means that players should redeem them as soon as possible. Once you redeem these codes, the rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mail and must be claimed if you want them to reflect on your account.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 update was quite a major one, with the official release of Baizhu and Kaveh alongside rerun announcements for Nahida, Ganyu, and Nilou. Furthermore, a brand new expansion to the desert area is also coming out, with interesting links to Khaenri'ah. Lastly, two major artifact sets will also be released and they'll be the best-in-slot options for Baizhu and Dehya.

In terms of content, Genshin Impact version 3.6 is certainly filled to the brim and is sure to keep players engaged for a fair amount of time. Furthermore, farming for Baizhu and getting his artifacts will definitely take time and commitment. If players pull for multiple characters, which is highly likely in this upcoming update, then they'll need to put in a lot of work.

