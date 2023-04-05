Genshin Impact 3.6 Nahida banner leaks: 4-star characters, release date, and weapons

A new Genshin Impact 3.6 leak reveals some details on the featured 4-star characters for Nahida's banner. HoYoverse has yet to disclose these details officially, so this information is subject to change. As Travelers may already know, the Dendro Archon is due to have an Event Wish on April 12, 2023. Nilou will also have a banner at the same time.

According to the leaks, Kuki Shinobu, Layla, and Dori are the featured 4-star characters for the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.6. These three units would supposedly be on both Nahida and Nilou's Event Wishes. On a related note, one can already speculate on the 5-star weapons for Epitome Invocation, although the 4-stars are yet to be leaked.

Genshin Impact 3.6 banner leaks: Featured 4-star characters for Nahida

Players in the Genshin Impact leaking community should know that the above leak originated from the NGA forums. There is a second half posted that contains Kaveh, Fischl, and Candace as the featured 4-star characters, but that rumor is currently unverified.

In the meantime, some leakers are confident that the first phase's details will be more credible. This means players might get the following featured 4-star characters for Nahida and Nilou's banners on April 12, 2023:

Kuki Shinobu (last featured between September 28, 2022 – October 14, 2022)

Layla (last featured between November 18, 2022 – December 6, 2022)

Dori (last featured between September 9, 2022 – September 27, 2022)

Just for reference, here are how many Event Wishes have occurred since the last time these characters were featured:

Kuki Shinobu: Nine phases ago

Layla: Six phases ago

Dori: Ten phases ago

Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that this leak is 100% accurate.

Genshin Impact 3.6 banner release date

The new update's official artwork

The release date for the new Event Wishes is the same as when the next Version Update launches: April 12, 2023. More specifically, all of this new content is expected to arrive around 11 am (UTC+8) on that day. Do note that this estimated release time does not account for unforeseen technical issues or other problems that would delay the new update.

At the very least, Travelers know with 100% certainty that Nahida and Nilou will be available to summon in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.6 since HoYoverse already revealed that information.

Weapon banner speculation

A Thousand Floating Dreams and Key of Khaj-Nisut

A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst) and Key of Khaj-Nisut (5-star Sword) are expected to be the featured 5-star weapons for the upcoming Epitome Invocation. The weapon banner should have the same release date and time as Nahida and Nilou's Event Wishes.

There is no official news or leaks on what the featured 4-star weapons will be. Travelers should get that information soon since they are several days away from the new update. Until then, remember to save up on Primogems in case you wish to get Nahida, Nilou, or their signature weapons in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Players will also find out soon if the aforementioned 4-star characters leak is accurate or not. If that rumor is legit, then the second phase leak featuring Kaveh, Fischl, and Candace could be real, too.

