How to get Crystalline Cyst Dust in Genshin Impact? Nahida materials farming guide

Genshin Impact officials have revealed a new weapon called A Thousand Floating Dreams. The new weapon is Nahida's signature weapon and fans will need to farm Crystalline Cyst Dust for max enhancement.

Crystalline Cyst Dust is also required as part of Nahida's ascension and talent level-up materials. Players can farm different variants of fungi abundantly found in the Sumeru region. Players will need the following to make Crystalline Cyst Dust using the crafting bench:

Luminescent Pollen x 3

Mora x 50

The following article will cover how to get Crystalline Cyst Dust to build Nahida and her signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Nahida Farming guide to collect Crystalline Cyst Dust

Use the crafting bench to craft Crystalline Cyst Dust (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crystalline Cyst Dust is a common ascension material plentily found in the Sumeru region. Genshin Impact fans can collect this material by farming different variants of fungus and shrooms. Keep in mind that these enemies should be at least level 60 and above for them to drop Crystalline Cyst Dust.

As shown in the picture above, players can the crafting bench to craft the common ascension material. Players will need 3 Luminescent Pollen and 50 Mora to craft one Crystalline Cyst Dust.

Players can use the adventurer's book to track the spawn locations of fungi and farm them. Those wanting to know all the spawn locations, can check out the official interactive map to find all spawn locations of fungi and shrooms. They can also choose to watch this video guide that showcases a fast and efficient farming route for fungi.

The new and upcoming 5-star, Nahida will need tons of this material to max out her ascension and talent levels. For max ascension, players will need the following amount:

Fungal Spores x 18

Luminescent Pollen x 30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 36

These common materials are also needed to increase her talent levels. To max out one talent level of Nahida, players will need the following:

Fungal Spores x 6

Luminescent Pollen x 22

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 31

Hence, to max out all three talents of Nahida players, they will need around 18 Fungal Spores, 66 Luminescent Pollen, and 93 Crystalline Cyst Dust. Players will also need other materials such as Ingenuity talent books and Crowns of Insight as well to max out her talent levels.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Nahida's signature weapon needs the same material

Genshin Impact officials recently uploaded a post about Nahida's signature weapon. Official stats and ascension materials were also included in the post. Based on the post, players will need to farm fungi and shrooms for Crystalline Cyst Dust to max out the weapon's level. Here is a list of materials needed to max out its enhancement:

Fungal Spores x 15

Luminescent Pollen x 23

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 27

Players should start farming these on a priority basis to have a smooth experience when they acquire Nahida. Version 3.2 will officially launch in a few days and Nahida will debut together with update release.

