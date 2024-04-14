Genshin Impact 4.6 second half banners release date and countdown

Genshin Impact's version 4.6 livestream revealed that the second half of version 4.6 will feature Wanderer and Baizhu on the limited-time character banners. While the former is a powerful Anemo main DPS, the latter is a healer from the Dendro element. So, it is no surprise that fans awaiting their return are curious to learn about their release date.

The Phase II banners for v4.6 are expected to go live on March 15, 2024. Alongside Wanderer and Baizhu, the update will also see the return of their signature weapons, Tulaytullah's Remembrance and Jadefall's Splendor, respectively. However, it is important to note that the banners will NOT be released on all servers simultaneously.

The Genshin Impact 4.6 second-half banners will first be released on the Asia server, followed by Europe and America. To help fans keep track of its arrival, this article will provide each server's release date and time along with a universal countdown.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Second-half banners schedule

The second-half banners for Genshin Impact's 4.6 update will arrive on March 15, 2024. It will offer Wanderer and Baizhu as playable characters alongside their signature 5-star catalysts.

Here are the characters and weapons that will be featured during the Phase II banners:

Version 4.6 character banner

Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

Version 4.6 weapon banner

Tulaytullah's Remembrance (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Jadefall's Splendor (5-star Catalyst)

As mentioned above, the release time will vary for each server. So, let's take a look at the banner release time for Asia, Europe, and America.

Phase II banner's release date and countdown for Asia

Players on the Asia server will be the first ones to witness the Phase II banners of Wanderer and Baizhu in version 4.6. They can wish on the banners starting March 15, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Here is a countdown displaying the time before release:

Phase II banner's release date and countdown for Europe

After the Asia release, players on the European server will see the release of second-half banners of version 4.6. It will go live on March 15, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Below is a countdown reflecting the time remaining:

Phase II banner's release date and countdown for America

The American server will be the last one to observe the arrival of the second-half banners on March 15, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC -8). Players can refer to the countdown below to keep track of it:

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.