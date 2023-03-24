Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact: Baizhu ascension materials farming guide

Recently leaked information about Genshin Impact version 3.6 has provided a comprehensive inventory of Talent and Ascension Materials for Baizhu. It's important to note that these resources may undergo modifications, but some players may still want to start collecting them early in preparation for Baizhu's arrival. Besides other ascension materials, Baizhu will need a lot of Violetgrass. One may find it difficult to collect all of them at once.

A concise guide has been provided in this article for players to be able to collect Violetgrass easily.

Best locations to find Violetgrass in Genshin Impact 3.6

Based on the recent leaks, Baizhu will require 168 Violetgrass flowers for his full ascension to Level 90. While 168 Violetgrass for a full ascension might sound like a lot, 209 of these flowers are available in Genshin Impact for players to collect in a day.

Since Violetgrasses are generally located on cliffs and high up, players can consider having Nahida on the team while farming, as holding and aiming her skill at collectibles can help get the item from afar.

1) Around the surface of the Chasm

Violetgrass locations at The Surface (Image via HoYoLAB)

The Chasm update has introduced several new Violetgrass locations on the Surface and its nearby areas. These are placed in mostly easy places to reach, where players won't need to climb much.

2) Mt. Tainheng and Lingju Pass

Violetgrass in Lisha (Image via HoYoLAB)

The next location is near Lingju Pass and Mt. Tainheng. Players can use teleport points placed conveniently at heights to teleport and glide to the areas where Violetgrass is located.

3) Around Luhua Pool

Violetgrass near Luhua Pool (Image via HoYoLAB)

The flowers are sprinkled around the Luhua Pool, prompting players to run around after teleporting. However, most of these are easily accessible without much of a climb.

4) Mingyun Village and Sal Terrae

Violetgrass in western Liyue (Image via HoYoLAB)

A total of around 41 Violetgrass can be found in these areas. Travelers can start from Sal Terrae and continue to the Mingyun village in one route to save time.

5) South of Mt. Aocang

Near Mt. Aocang (Image via HoYoLAB)

Collecting Violetgrass from this area can be challenging as it is full of cliffs and most of the flowers are located high up. However, there are a lot of Violetgrass flowers to farm around the area in Genshin Impact, and players should not miss them.

6) Bishui Plains

Violetgrass near Bishui Plains (Image via HoYoLAB)

North of Mt. Aocang, players can find more than 25 Violetgrass flowers in the fairly accessible Bishui Plains.

7) Wuwang Hill

Violetgrass locations near Wuwang Hill (Image via HoYoLAB)

Violetgrass can be found in Wuwang Hill, located in the northern region of Liyue in Genshin Impact, and is the first place where players can obtain it. From Wuwang Hill to Qingce Village, there are a total of 19 Violetgrass plants that can be spotted.

8) Bubu Pharmacy

Players can also buy Violetgrass (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final option for obtaining Violetgrass in Genshin Impact is to purchase five of them from an NPC named Herbalist Gui, who can be found at the Bubu Pharmacy. It's important to note that the items available for purchase at this store will refresh every week.

Players can gather all of the required Violetgrass in Genshin Impact within a single day. However, it may take some time as a fair amount of gliding and climbing will be required to collect them all.

