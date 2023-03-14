In Genshin Impact, players can obtain a four-star Claymore called Snow-Tombed Starsilver for free by interacting with all the Stone Tablets in the Dragonspine area. This weapon has a Base Attack (ATK) of 44 and a Physical Damage sub-stat. It's an excellent choice for characters like Eula and Razor, who depend on physical damage.

Players can find several Stone Tablets while exploring Dragonspine, which shows the prompt "Observe." They can interact with the same, and once all the tablets are interacted with, they can claim a chest with the blueprint for the Snow-Tombed Starsilver.

All eight Stone Tablet locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a total of eight Stone Tablets hidden all over Dragonspine.

Stone Tablet no. 1

Stone Tablet 1 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first Stone Tablet in Genshin Impact can be found easily by jumping down from the Statue of the Seven in Dragonspine and heading south in a cave.

Stone Tablet no. 2

Stone Tablet 2 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the next tablet, players have to teleport to the Snow Covered Path and head towards the east until they reach a platform by the river.

Stone Tablet no. 3

Stone Tablet 3 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third tablet is situated to the east of Skyfrost Nail. In order to reach that area, players can get to the Statue of Seven, and from there, they can enter the secret cavern.

To open the cavern, they need to gather three boxes. A reference guide to the quest has been provided below:

Stone Tablet no. 4

Stone Tablet 4 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

For this tablet, players should teleport to the Starglow Cavers and head inside to take the ridge going up. Once they reach the cavern's exit, the Stone Tablet can be found on a higher ledge to the left. Alternatively, after teleporting, players can climb the mountain towards the east.

Stone Tablet no. 5

Stone Tablet 5 in Dragonspine (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will have to teleport to the point southeast of the Wyrmrest Valley and move west along the pathway marked on the map. The tablet will be found behind a Ruin Grader if it hasn't been defeated yet.

Stone Tablet no. 6

Stone Tablet 6 in Dragonspine (Image via HoYoverse)

The next tablet sits underground, below the Cryo Hypostasis, and can be accessed from the teleport point to the north of the Entombed City Outskirts. Players can find a cave entrance to the east that they need to enter to find the Stone Tablet.

Stone Tablet no. 7

Stone Tablet 7 in Dragonspine (Image via HoYoverse)

Another tablet can be found by going southwest from the northwest waypoint in Starglow Cavern. A short puzzle must be completed by following a Seelie. Thereafter, the Scarlet Quartz nearby can be used to break an ice mound in the corner to find the Stone Tablet.

Stone Tablet no. 8

Stone Tablet 8 in Dragonspine (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Stone Tablet can be found near the domain Peak of Vindagnyr, which can be accessed after completing the quest "In the Mountains."

Once all the Stone Tablets in Genshin Impact have been observed, players can head back to the location of the first Stone Tablet and see that all eight marks on the walls have started glowing.

They can now click on the Start option to access the secret room. From thereon, a Precious Chest can be found. The blueprint of the weapon Snow-Tombed Starsilver will be rewarded after lighting up the four torches in the secret room.

