How to 'Thaw all the shards out' in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world game with multiple puzzles in all of its regions.

Dragonspine, a land in Mondstadt introduced in Genshin Impact version 1.2, is notorious for its complex puzzle. The task 'Thaw all the shards out' in the World Quest 'In The Mountain' is one of the essential quests in Dragonspine.

Only by completing this World Quest will players go to the top of the mountain in Dragonspine. Genshin Impact players can start this World Quest by interacting with Iris in a camp before entering the Dragonspine.

Locating the shards in Genshin Impact

The first thing to note is that there will be three shards in Dragonspine. All three shards are in different locations but with the same method to thaw them.

To thaw the shard, players need to find a Scarlet Quartz littered throughout the area. Note that players can only bring one Scarlet Quartz at a time.

1st shard

The first shard in Dragonspine (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Location of the first shard on the map (Image via ZafrostPet)

Genshin Impact players can find the first shard by teleporting to the waypoint in Snow-Covered Path. Then, walk southeast, and players will see a tree trunk in the middle of the road. The first shard is in front of the said tree trunk.

In this location, players need to find four Scarlet Quartz in the following place:

Scarlet Quartz 1 near the teleport waypoint (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

The first Scarlet Quartz is located just beside the teleport waypoint. Players need to hit the red amber to acquire the Scarlet Quartz.

Scarlet Quartz 2 beside a Frostarm Lawachurl (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Players can find the second Scarlet Quartz beside a Frostarm Lawachurl. Both of them are positioned on the left side of the shard.

Scarlet Quartz 3 behind the tree trunk (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Then, players can spot the third Scarlet Quartz behind the tree trunk of the shard.

Scarlet Quartz 4 on the right side of the tree trunk (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

The last Scarlet Quartz is on a rock, right side from the tree trunk. After hitting the shard with four Scarlet Quartz, Genshin Impact players can interact on the 'Start' option of the shard.

2nd Shard

The second shard in Dragonspine (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Location of the second shard on the map (Image via ZafrostPet, Youtube)

Genshin Impact players will find the second shard at the bottom of the cavern in Skyfrost Nail. First, travelers can go to the teleport waypoint at Starglow Cavern. Then, move east until they reach the bottom of the cave and encounter a large tree trunk.

Time Trial Challenge to break the barrier (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

A barrier protects the second shard. Players can dissolve this force field by completing a Time Trial Challenge in front of the shard. After the barrier has vanished, players can start finding four Scarlet Quartz.

The first and second Scarlet Quartz (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

The first and second Scarlet Quartz are near each other, and they are located at the Time Trial Challenge from before.

The third Scarlet Quartz near Ruin Guard (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Genshin Impact players can find the third Scarlet Quartz on the right side of the tree trunk. There are many immobile Ruin Guards in the area.

The fourth Scarlet Quartz behind a large rock pile (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Players can find the last Scarlet Quartz on the same route as before. Go to the right side of the trunk and break the large rock pile with a melee character. After thawing the shard with Scarlet Quartz, Genshin Impact players can interact on the 'Start' option of the shard.

3rd Shard

The third shard in Dragonspine (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Location of the third shard on the map (Image via ZafrostPet, Youtube)

Genshin Impact players can find the last shard for the quest under an ice floor in Wyrmrest Valley. To melt the ice floor, players need to complete a simple puzzle and defeat their enemies.

Follow the pattern of the Warming Seelie (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, players can start the puzzle. Once the Seelie starts moving, remember the pattern of the Cryo monument. Then, use a Cryo character to hit the monument according to the route from the Seelie.

After all the monuments light up, the Ruin Grader will be activated. Genshin Impact players must defeat them to open the path to the shard.

Scarlet Quartz 1 on the right side of the shard (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Scarlet Quartz 2 on the left side of the shard (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Scarlet Quartz 3 behind the shard (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Players can easily find the first, second, and third Scarlet Quartz near the shard. Each of them is on the right, left side, and behind the shard.

Scarlet Quartz 4 inside a locked gate (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

The fourth Scarlet Quartz is located behind a locked gate. To open the gate, players can find two Warming Seelies in the cave and guide them to their Seelie garden. After that, the gate will be open, and players can collect the last Scarlet Quartz and complete the task 'Thaw all the shards out' in Genshin Impact.

Completing the 'Thaw all the shards out again'

Genshin Impact players will receive a new task, 'Thaw all the shards out again' after completing the last mission. The puzzle of this task is the same as before. Players need to find sufficient Scarlet Quartz to thaw the shards. However, this time, Scarlet Quartz's location is hard to find aimlessly.

Once the player receives the task, go to the location from the navigation provided. All the shards and Scarlet Quartz are in one area. Note that each shard requires one Scarlet Quartz.

1st shard

The first Scarlet Quartz beside a Ruin Guard (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Location of the first Scarlet Quartz on the map (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Players can find the first Scarlet Quartz southwest of the teleport waypoint beside the Ruin Guard.

The first shard for the task (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

The first shard is also located near the teleport waypoint. Beside the teleport, the waypoint is a broken pillar. Genshin Impact players can keep climbing the pillar until they reach the first shard.

2nd shard

The second Scarlet Quartz beside a Frostarm Lawachurl (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Location of the second Scarlet Quartz on the map (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Genshin Impact players can find the second Scarlet Quartz on top of the mountain. Unfortunately, the Scarlet Quartz is guarded by a Frostarm Lawachurl, so players need to defeat it first to unlock it.

Pillars that lead to the second shard (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

From the exact location of the second Scarlet Quartz, players can spot a broken pillar hanging mid-air. Climb those pillars until they reach the second shard.

3rd shard

The third Scarlet Quartz at the end of the wind current (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Location of the third Scarlet Quartz on the map (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

Genshin Impact players can find the third Scarlet Quartz on the same route as the second one. But, first, go back to the second location of the Scarlet Quartz. Then, players can climb up the mountain until they see an Anemo monument. Hit the monument with any Anemo character to activate the wind current.

Glide through the current wind direction, and players will spot a Scarlet Quartz at the end of the route.

The third shard for the task (Image via Gamers Heroes, Youtube)

The third shard can be seen from the location of Scarlet Quartz. So, players only need to glide down to the shard to finish the quest in Genshin Impact.

