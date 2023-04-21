Several Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online, revealing the potential rerun banners for the upcoming v3.7 and v3.8 updates. Both patches are speculated to bring back some of the most popular characters in the game, including Kazuha, Alhaitham, Eula, and Kokomi. HoYoverse has also already confirmed at least one unit, Kirara, that will be released in the upcoming v3.7 update.

This article will cover everything that Genshin Impact fans need to know about the upcoming character banners in both the 3.7 and 3.8 patches.

Note that the information about the reruns is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaks reveal Alhaitham and Kazuha will get a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.7

Based on recent leaks, it is speculated that Yae Miko may get a rerun in the first phase of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update. She is a really good unit who excels in dealing off-field Electro damage and triggering powerful reactions, making her a popular choice in many Dendro reaction-based teams.

At the same time, it is believed that Yoimiya might also feature in the first phase. She is arguably the best single-target main DPS unit in the game. Interestingly, she is also expected to get a Story Quest sequel in the same patch.

Kirara is an upcoming Dendro character that will be released in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update, and based on the leaks, she is expected to be featured in the first phase banners. While HoYoverse is yet to reveal anything about her gameplay and rarity, the beta leaks have revealed that she is a 4-star Sword unit.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, Alhaitham is speculated to return with his first rerun alongside Kazuha. The former is a powerful Dendro main DPS unit, and the latter is an Anemo support unit that nearly every Genshin Impact player wants. Interestingly, despite being one of the most popular characters, Kazuha has received only one rerun since his release.

Eula could finally get her rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.8, as per leaks

As per the recent leak, HoYoverse will likely introduce a new island region for the flagship event of the version 3.8 update. The above two posts revealed that Eula, Kokomi, Kaeya, Collei, and Klee could be the main characters in the event story. One might notice that only two of them are 4-star, and the rest are 5-star. For that reason, many are speculating that Eula, Klee, and Kokomi could potentially get another rerun.

Kaeya and Klee are also expected to get new character skins in the upcoming version 3.8. Additionally, SpendYourPrimos has confirmed the existence of the latter's costume; however, they are uncertain about the former. SYP also stated that the leaks can be trusted.

