Baizhu and Ganyu rerun debuts as one of the worst-selling banners in Genshin Impact so far

Baizhu's debut banner and Ganyu's rerun have the indignity of being one of the worst-selling Event Wishes in Genshin Impact's Chinese iOS market. Genshin Lab data includes all past banner sales for their first and last days. While the latest Version 3.6 Event Wishes are still ongoing, it's worth noting that players can still draw inferences from first-day sales.

In this case, Baizhu and Ganyu are fourth to last in the Chinese iOS market, based on Genshin Lab's data. Only Childe's second rerun, Kokomi's debut, and Keqing's sole Event Wish are ranked lower. HoYoverse has never released the official sales figures, so Travelers can only rely on Genshin Lab's data for the Chinese iOS market information.

Other regions will have different sales figures.

Day 1 sales data for Baizhu and Ganyu's banners in Genshin Impact 3.6 don't seem promising

The data relevant to this news story

Baizhu and Ganyu made a revenue of $1,963,401 in the Chinese iOS market on their first day, according to Genshin Lab data. For reference, Nahida and Nilou, in the previous Event Wish phase of Genshin Impact 3.6, made $8,443,922. Baizhu is a brand-new 5-star character, so this debut is disappointing relative to other recent banners.

Interestingly, Baizhu has been an NPC since the Genshin Impact's debut. Many players often wondered when he would debut as a Dendro character, yet that hype didn't translate well based on the above sales figures. It's worth noting that Ganyu also contributed to the aforementioned $1,963,401 figure.

Unfortunately, Genshin Lab has no data regarding which character had a bigger impact on total revenue.

Details about Baizhu and Ganyu's banners in Genshin Impact 3.6

Immaculate Pulse

The newest Event Wishes debuted on May 2, 2023, and will end on May 23, 2023. It's possible that Baizhu and Ganyu's banners might perform better relative to other Event Wishes in the future. After all, placements for all ranks often fluctuate in the upcoming days, even if the bottom spots rarely move up or down.

This new phase also brought forth Kaveh as a brand-new 4-star Dendro Claymore user. Hence, this underperforming Event Wish phase had two new characters and was still the fourth-to-last place.

The Epitome Invocation for this phase had the following weapons featured:

Jadefall's Splendor

Amos' Bow

Makhaira Aquamarine

Wandering Evenstar

Lion's Roar

Favonius Lance

Sacrificial Bow

Let's take a look at some potential reasons why these Event Wishes didn't make as much money in the Chinese iOS market compared to other banners.

Potential reasons why Genshin Impact 3.6's newest banners bombed

Adrift in the Harbor

There isn't any singular reason why the new Event Wishes performed poorly by Genshin Impact standards. Here is a list of potential motives regarding why many players skipped these banners:

Nahida and Nilou's Event Wishes: The Dendro Archon is a top-meta character for most content, and Nilou is also very good. Some players likely spent their resources and money on these two characters before the new phase emerged.

The Dendro Archon is a top-meta character for most content, and Nilou is also very good. Some players likely spent their resources and money on these two characters before the new phase emerged. Waiting for Fontaine: A new region is always hype-worthy in Genshin Impact. New characters, like the long-awaited Hydro Archon, will be sought out, leading some players to save their resources and money for Fontaine characters.

A new region is always hype-worthy in Genshin Impact. New characters, like the long-awaited Hydro Archon, will be sought out, leading some players to save their resources and money for Fontaine characters. The new characters won't interest everybody: A simple reason, but some players will skip stuff that doesn't appeal to them.

It will be interesting to see how the total revenue changes in the upcoming weeks and if the newest Event Wishes will do much better than their Day 1 performance.

