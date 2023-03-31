Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: New details on upcoming Inazuman character and more

Various Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks have unveiled details about the upcoming Inazuman character, although there is still nothing too substantial available at the moment. Travelers don't have access to her in-game model or any relevant footage; however, some miscellaneous rumors going around the internet are worth discussing. Just keep in mind that there is no guarantee that the information this article presents is 100% accurate.

Moreover, reliable leaks might contain details that are subject to change as well. Whatever the case might be, the actual rumors and their sources will be featured in the following sections of this article. There is some conflicting information worth addressing.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: New Inazuman character

According to leaker Tao, the above fanart with the orange and black color scheme is apparently the most accurate depiction of the new Inazuman girl that has been drawn by fans thus far. It is worth mentioning that leaker Blednaya has stated that the new character has this color palette. hxg (whose Twitter account no longer exists) has described her outfit as follows:

"Three Shamisen Bachi shape Hair stick color and elegant Kimono Pattern: Paeonia suffruticosa Black silk stockings like Keqing skin"

Leaker hxg later clarified that the pattern should be that of a Viola tricolor and not Paeonia suffruticosa. Either way, the description does match some aspects of the first major appearance leak tied to this new Genshin Impact 3.8 character.

Xwides Impact @Xwides



Является просто более детальной перерисовкой старого, на деле может не иметь достоверного сходства, просто для ознакомления.



Предыдущий пост о ней:



Источник:



#GenshinImpact Xwides Impact @Xwides



- Она из Иназумы

- 4✰ Электро

- Возможно она является саппортом в Дендро команду



Первое изображение - фрагмент концепт арта, второе - фан-арт.

*Пока все очень расплывчато, возможны изменения



This fanart has some details related to the actual design, according to Xwides. However, the leaker clarifies that this design is just for reference, and it's not meant to necessarily be reliable. Older leaks tied to this Inazuman character state:

She comes from Genshin Impact 3.8

She's an Electro four-star unit

The legs shown here come from an old cropped concept art

Some leakers speculate that she may be good in Dendro teams

Since there is no credible gameplay footage or screenshots to analyze, it's impossible to verify which leaks are accurate and which aren't. The 3.8 beta hasn't even started yet, meaning Travelers won't get that data for a long time.

Just for reference, not even the 3.7 beta has begun at the time of writing. Hence, gameplay footage or screenshots isn't going to be publically available unless an early leak, like the reveal of Fontaine characters, happens again.

She might not be in Genshin Impact 3.8

A translation of a Team China leak regarding the Inazuman female character (Image via u/ceynos)

Leakers Team China have recently stated that they don't think the new Inazuman girl exists in Genshin Impact 3.8. It is worth mentioning that one would find it impossible to tell if this notion isn't meant to be taken seriously or why these individuals would contradict what others have stated thus far.

Trusted leakers like SYP have confirmed that this character exists. There's just no credible news suggesting she will actually be playable in Version 3.8 or if this entity is only going to have a cameo role. It will be several months until Travelers finally find learn more about her status in this game.

In the meantime, credible leaker Uncle Lu has stated that Eula will have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8. No specific details about her banner phase or other five-star reruns have been provided thus far. Like with the Inazuman girl, players will discover more information on this subject in the incoming months.

