Genshin Impact 3.8 character leaks: Design, rarity, and other rumors

A few leaks from Baidu Tieba have been circulating online, with one featuring a new character expected to debut in Genshin Impact 3.8. It's difficult to verify the accuracy of these rumors, especially since not many leakers have revealed much about this new unit.

The character doesn't even have a leaked name yet. That said, one popular leaker, Xwides, has been targeted by HoYoverse in the past with legal action. If they're mentioning something new about this character, however, it might be worth going through the details (although there is no guarantee that it's 100% accurate).

Note: The cover image for this article uses fan art of the supposed new character. It is not meant to be an actual render of her.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks reveal a new character

Here is a translation of Xwide's first tweet, as per Google Translate:

"More detailed fan art of the new character from 3.8. It is just a more detailed redrawing of the old one, in fact it may not have a reliable resemblance, just for reference. Previous post about her: https://twitter.com/Xwides/status/1633101569204862978Source: https://tieba.baidu.com/p/8299304854?source=am.baidu.com-bseo-c8299304854-d-e0#/ #GenshinImpact"

Similarly, here is the translated message from Twitter's automatic translation feature for the second tweet:

"Leak from the Chinese forum. In update 3.8, a new 4✰ character will be released - She's from Inazuma- 4✰ Electro - Perhaps she is a support in the Dendro team The first image is a fragment of concept art, the second is fan art. *While everything is very vague, subject to change #GenshinImpact"

Here is what is known about the character thus far:

She doesn't have a known name yet.

She's a 4-star Electro unit from Inazuma.

Rumors point to her supporting Dendro, but nothing detailed is provided in this leak.

Genshin Impact 3.8 will supposedly be her release date.

However, all details are subject to change.

Some of the sketches that capture the character's design (Image via @Xwides)

The Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks have been consistent regarding her design. She has violet hair with some red flower decorations and a ponytail. The black and white sketch shown on the right is also reminiscent of the earlier Chibi leak for this character.

There is no confirmation if her color palette from the Chibi drawing is still identical to her design.

Other Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks

Yukizero @real_Yukizero7 3.8 Elua rerun

confirmed by Uncle Lu 3.8 Elua rerunconfirmed by Uncle Lu

Credible leaker Uncle Lu has stated that Eula will have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8. There aren't any specific details about other 5-star characters having reruns alongside her or who the featured 4-star characters could be. It's unknown if the unnamed Electro Inazuman girl will be on Eula's rerun or appear elsewhere.

On a related note, some older leaks state that Eula won't have a rerun in Version 3.7, but there aren't many other details for that update's banners. It is worth noting that the 3.7 beta hasn't even started, let alone Genshin Impact 3.8's.

Travelers will have to wait several months to get proof of these leaks' authenticity. If the new Electro Inazuman girl is real, then players could theoretically see more vague leaks in the meantime.

