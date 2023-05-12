Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: First Fontaine patch banners and next new characters

Some new Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks have come out and briefly mention the supposed characters debuting on some Fontaine banners. Leaker YC has a good track record, so these rumors hold more weight than your usual random text leaks. It's worth noting that there are currently no recent gameplay videos showing off the new characters or region. Still, the latest leaks point to Lyney and Lynette being on a banner in the first Fontaine patch.

There were some older leaks that stated something similar. For instance, one old rumor came from keikakutori9 and stated that one of the new five-star units in Genshin Impact 4.0 might be Lyney. Other interesting leaks spread around that time mentioned Version 4.1 having two new five-star characters and 4.2 possibly featuring Focalors, the Hydro Archon.

What do the current Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks reveal about Fontaine's character banners?

The Chinese text in the above tweet merely states that Lyney and Lynette will be on a Genshin Impact 4.0 banner, but their order is unknown. There are no further details about other five-star characters, new or old. Predictably, there is also no news on the featured four-star units, apart from Lynette.

Current leaks state that Lyney is a five-star Pyro Bow user. Lynette, on the other hand, is a four-star Anemo Sword character. Some more details tied to these two units can be seen in the following tweet.

Lynette is rumored to be an off-field supporter. Some unconfirmed leaks state that she can summon an Anemo spirit with her Elemental Skill capable of Swirling and can cause infusions on a Bow character using a Charged Attack. She was rumored to also be able to buff an ally's Elemental Mastery.

It is vital to mention that no credible leaker has yet substantiated these ability leaks. Still, that's all the leaked information players have at their disposal at the moment.

By comparison, Lyney was rumored to be a Bow user that relies on Charged Attacks and apparently really wants to get some Constellations, based on the same unconfirmed leaks from before.

Model leaks

Although no gameplay videos are available to show off at present, there are still some renders to feature here. The above tweet contains two blurry images of Fontaine's Lyney and Lynette on the right side. On the left is some concept art for Neuvillette, the Chief Justice of this new region.

There isn't much to say about the Genshin Impact 4.0 character renders since the photo quality is poor and cropped on the backs of these units.

When does Genshin Impact 4.0 and Fontaine come out?

These two are rumored to be on the first patch's banners (Image via HoYoverse)

miHoYo is yet to confirm when this patch will come out. Hence, players can only speculate about when this Version Update might debut. Patches typically last for 42 days, so if Version 3.6 began on April 12, 2023, then Version 3.7 should start around May 24, 2023. Likewise, that would make Version 3.8 launch around July 5, 2023.

This means Genshin Impact 4.0 would come out around August 16, 2023, if miHoYo follows the current schedule down to a tee. Any variation will inevitably throw off the aforementioned dates. Travelers will get more credible leaks for Fontaine's new characters by the time the Genshin Impact 4.0 beta starts in a few months.

Poll : 0 votes