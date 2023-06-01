Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine banner leaks: Upcoming release rumors and more

Genshin Impact fans are highly eager for the arrival of the new Hydro Nation Fontaine, which will drop together with the version 4.0 update. With the new region coming in a few months, leaks about the upcoming character banners have started circulating in the community. Recent leaks suggest new 5-star and 4-star characters.

Not much is currently known about the abilities and roles of these new characters. Nevertheless, it has sparked excitement and theory-crafting among the player base. This article will compile all the recent leaks and rumors about the Fontaine banners in Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Genshin Impact 4.0: Recent leaks uncover upcoming banners for Fontaine and more

Exciting banner leaks for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update have started circulating, stirring excitement amongst players. Based on Twitter leaks from Uncle YC and Mero, version 4.0 banners will feature two new playable characters from Fontaine named Lyney and Lynette. The former will be a 5-star Pyro male character and use bow weapons to dish out damage as a main DPS. Whereas, his sister Lynette is rumored to be a 4-star Anemo female who will use Catalyst weapons to buff characters who used charged attacks (possibly Lyney, Hutao, etc.).

Mero has rumored another 4-star character, Freminet, who will debut in Genshin Impact 4.0 banner. Based on the leaks, he will likely be a Cryo Claymore character and use the same character model as Chongyun of Liyue Harbor.

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Freminet will be the third Cryo unit to use Claymore in the game. The character description leaks suggest he will be a diver that deals with intricate machinery precisely and accurately. As a result, he is often described as aloof and unemotional by people who have interacted with him, indicating his lack of social skills. Nothing is currently known about his abilities, but players anticipate Freminet will bring new dynamics to the team compositions and combat strategies.

Other upcoming 5-star reruns leaks

Surprisingly, the leaks indicate that the remaining three spots for 5-star on the Genshin Impact 4.0 banners will feature rerun characters. Here is a list of all possible candidates for these spots:

Yelan

Zhongli

Tartaglia

Arataki Itto

Even though these leaks have created tons of hype, players should exercise caution and remember that things can change as development progresses. It is recommended that players wait for official announcements from HoYoverse to confirm the leaked information about the 4.0 banner and Fontaine region.

