Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks reveal more about Scaramouche and Faruzan’s abilities

Some new unverified Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have recently surfaced about Scaramouche and Faruzan's abilities, ranging from their Elemental Skill to their Constellations. These leaks are yet to be ascertained, but discussions on the matter have gotten a ton of traction throughout the past few days.

There's no denying that Scaramouche has a ton of hype generated around him, so it's worth getting to the leaks right after the following disclaimer.

Note: There are several different text leaks, all translating different things about these two characters' abilities. Some of them are bound to be wrong, but Travelers won't know which ones are accurate until Genshin Impact 3.3. beta leaks start happening.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Details on Scaramouche and Faruzan's abilities

One leaked kit for Scaramouche (Image via Kusanali Mains Discord)

The above image highlights Scaramouche's supposed abilities in Genshin Impact 3.3. Interestingly, this version seems to have some similarities to other leaks. For example, the A1 listed here is identical to a leak posted by SusAmongusLeaks.

Similarly, the Elemental Skill posted here references Scaramouche as floating for a few seconds. The main difference between this leak and some old ones is that there is no mention of any "wind blades" in this Elemental Skill, like with the old text leaks.

Those old leaks also reference Scaramouche floating during his Elemental Burst, which this new one doesn't mention at all. This new leak does talk about the Constellations, which include fresh information that Travelers can't currently verify.

Faruzan's supposed abilities (Image via Kusanali Mains Discord)

Faruzan has been the subject of fewer ability leaks than Scaramouche, but she still has her fair share of content for Travelers to see. The above image highlights all of her leaked abilities, although it is worth mentioning that there is no gameplay footage of the content seen in these Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks.

Some old text leaks referenced the Hurricane Arrow, so this text leak is at least consistent with that information. Most notably, this information parallels what RazerNinjas has discussed before.

Most current Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks state that Scaramouche is a 5-star Anemo Catalyst, whereas Faruzan is a 4-star Anemo Bow user. Even if the above gameplay details are incorrect, Travelers can at least assume that these two characters' rarity, element, and weapon choice are credible.

Potential release date

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos A quick repost of the updated release timeline:



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A quick repost of the updated release timeline:3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

Current Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Scaramouche and Faruzan will both become playable in the first half of Version 3.3. No other details about this banner or the other Event Wishes in this update have been revealed thus far.

It is worth noting here that some leaks address Scaramouche as "Wanderer." Thus, any leaks that talk about the Wanderer are referring to him. Besides that, the above repost of leaks highlights the new characters and their upcoming character banners.

The release date details are subject to change, especially since footage has yet to surface online to confirm the new playable characters. These leaks would also reveal what Scaramouche and Faruzan look like in Genshin Impact 3.3, which would be helpful since no known models of their new designs currently exist.

