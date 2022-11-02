Genshin Impact 3.2 release date, countdown, and maintenance overtime for all servers

Genshin Impact 3.2 is just hours away from being released, and the community couldn't be more hyped for the update to arrive. The upcoming release marks the conclusion of the Sumeru Archon chapter and will see the debut of two new characters.
HoYoverse will be holding maintenance before this massive update. The company takes roughly five hours to update its servers and deploy all the patch notes.
The expected release time is similar to the previous versions, i.e., 10:00 am (UTC +8) on November 2, 2022. Players will be removed from the servers at 6:00 am (UTC +8), as the time mentioned here is according to the Chinese Standard Time (CST).
Most of the playerbase will typically be confused with the maintenance downtime and the release time of the update. This article lists the downtime for all time zones and the countdown for all servers until the Genshin Impact 3.2 release.
Release date, time, and countdown for Genshin Impact 3.2 official servers
The maintenance downtime and patch release times for Genshin Impact 3.2 stay the same for all servers. Hence, players can view the countdown given below to calculate the release time for the 3.2 update in their respective regions:
The maintenance downtime for all significant areas is as follows:
- India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (November 2)
- Philipines: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (November 2).
- China: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (November 2).
- UK: 11:00 pm (November 1) to 4:00 am (November 2).
- Japan: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (November 2).
- Korea: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (November 2).
For a clear idea of all the time zones, players can refer to the list given below:
- PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (November 1).
- MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (November 1).
- CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (November 1).
- EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (November 1).
- BST (UTC +1): 11:00 pm (November 1) to 4:00 am (November 2).
- CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (November 2).
- MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (November 2).
- IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (November 2).
- CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (November 2).
- JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (November 2).
- NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (November 2)
Typically, players can choose to pre-install the updated files right away. This will ensure reduced installation time after the version goes live and allows everyone to enter the game instantly.
Genshin Impact 3.2 is expected to run from November 2, 2022, to December 7, 2022.