Genshin Impact 3.2 update release date and time for all regions

Genshin Impact 3.2 update is scheduled to launch globally tomorrow, November 02, 2022, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Titled Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises, it will continue Nahida's Archon Quest while introducing plenty of new content.

Nahida and Layla are two new Sumeru characters that will debut in the new update. There are also new weapons and limited events that players can look forward to.

Here is everything that players need to know about the 3.2 update's release time and date for all regions.

Genshin Impact will be shutting down its servers for a few hours ahead of highly anticipated 3.2 update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/a0CSBBAd



#GenshinImpact "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" Version 3.2 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" Version 3.2 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/a0CSBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/GBn4Wizoch

Genshin Impact officials have released a preview page that confirms the release date and time for the patch 3.2 update.

Based on the official tweet above, the game will be shutting down its servers for maintenance on November 02, 2022, at 6:00 am (UTC+8). The maintenance break will last about five hours. Therefore, as mentioned earlier, the new patch 3.2 update will be launched on November 02, 2022, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Players can convert the new patch release time to their local timezone. This will allow them to track when the update will be released on their servers.

For the convenience of readers, here is a list of all relevant time zones and update release times:

American timezones (November 01, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European timezones (November 02, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian timezones (November 02, 2022)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Those who cannot find their local timezone in the list above can check out the global countdown below:

If the countdown says, "Genshin Impact 3.2 launches in," it implies that the patch 3.2 update is yet to be launched.

Players are advised to use their resins and complete their daily commissions to collect Primogems before the update is released.

Note: The above countdown will be accurate as long as Genshin Impact officials don't make any changes to the release dates.

What to expect from Phase I of 3.2 update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~

Version 3.2 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~



More Details>>>

hoyo.link/d3ESBCAd



#GenshinImpact Version 3.2 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~Version 3.2 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~More Details>>> Version 3.2 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 3.2 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~More Details>>>hoyo.link/d3ESBCAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/KNFVSFWaXU

Genshin Impact fans can check out the version 3.2 Events Preview - Phase I in the official tweet above. The preview page discloses all the content that is waiting for them in the first half of the new patch.

Here is a quick rundown of what players will experience in Phase I of the update:

Nahida and Layla debut

Yoimiya rerun

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Adventurer's Trial

New Story and Hangout quests

New weekly boss

There is no doubt that Genshin Impact players will enjoy the new content that is coming to the game.

Poll : 0 votes